HELENA — Rocky Mountain College's Tiara Duford scored the match's lone goal in the Battlin' Bears' 1-0 defeat of Carroll College in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer Sunday.
Neither team scored through the first 45 minutes of play, but the Battlin' Bears (10-3-1, 7-2-1 CCC) struck early coming out of the half. Duford's game-winning shot bounced off the crossbar into the corner before ricocheting into the goal at 51:18.
Finishing with a 14-8 shot advantage, the Battlin' Bears' offense outshot the Saints (8-6-2, 4-5-1 CCC) in both periods. Rocky also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Etching her name into program history, Rocky goalie Maia Wetzel broke the school record for most shutouts in a single season after recording her ninth this year. The previous record was held by Vanessa Peters, who recorded eight in 2008.
The Battlin' Bears will next play Northwest Christian on Nov. 1 in Portland, Oregon.
