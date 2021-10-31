HELENA — Igor Soares and Milo Downey scored second-half goals and Rocky Mountain College bounced back from a halftime deficit to defeat Carroll College, 2-1, in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer on Sunday.

Santiago Morazzani scored on a Luke Rosenberger assist at 39:58 as Carroll (5-8-2, 5-6-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Downey scored an unassisted goal at 83:59 to lift the Battlin' Bears (9-5-3, 6-5-2) to victory. 

Soares had knotted the contest at 1-1 on an assist from Niklas Kneller at 65:55.

In the women's match, the difference was an own goal by Carroll at the 22:30 mark in a 1-0 Battlin' Bears victory. 

Both teams had 13 shots. RMC (10-5-2, 7-4-1) had eight on goal and Carroll (6-8-1, 5-6-1) four.

Carroll keeper Sarah Conway made seven saves, while RMC counterpart Atlanta Kishbaugh had four.

