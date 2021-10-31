HELENA — Igor Soares and Milo Downey scored second-half goals and Rocky Mountain College bounced back from a halftime deficit to defeat Carroll College, 2-1, in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer on Sunday.
Santiago Morazzani scored on a Luke Rosenberger assist at 39:58 as Carroll (5-8-2, 5-6-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead.
Downey scored an unassisted goal at 83:59 to lift the Battlin' Bears (9-5-3, 6-5-2) to victory.
Soares had knotted the contest at 1-1 on an assist from Niklas Kneller at 65:55.
In the women's match, the difference was an own goal by Carroll at the 22:30 mark in a 1-0 Battlin' Bears victory.
Both teams had 13 shots. RMC (10-5-2, 7-4-1) had eight on goal and Carroll (6-8-1, 5-6-1) four.
Carroll keeper Sarah Conway made seven saves, while RMC counterpart Atlanta Kishbaugh had four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.