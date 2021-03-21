BILLINGS — Ethan Boone scored on an assist from Sky Swenson in the first minute of the match and the Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team shut out Carroll College 1-0 on Sunday here.
Rocky goal keeper Ryan Cornwall tallied four saves, all in the second half.
Rocky outshot Carroll, 10-8; although the Saints had four shots on goal, compared to three for the Battlin' Bears.
In the women's match, Carroll notched the first goal but RMC came back with two scores in the second half for a 2-1 victory.
Hannah Mitchell scored the first goal of the affair at the 7:43 mark.
RMC's Halle Labert knotted the score at 1-1 when she scored at 66:30. Hannah Borgel scored the game-winning goal at the 90-minute mark for the Bears.
The Battlin' Bears' Maia Wetzel was credited with nine saves, as was Carroll's Sarah Conway.
