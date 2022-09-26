WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College quarterback George Tribble (offensive) and defensive back Kaysan Barnett (special teams), as well as Southern Oregon’s Jake Regino (defensive) earned Frontier Conference football Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Regino, a senior linebacker out of Sacramento, California, racked up 16 tackles, a half-sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Raiders' 26-14 loss to Carroll on Saturday.
He is the first SOU player to have back-to-back 15-tackle games since the program joined the Frontier in 2012. Regino now paces the league with 46 tackles.
He is currently the only Frontier defensive player averaging double-digit tackles per game.
Tribble, in his first start as a Battlin’ Bear, tossed four touchdowns and threw for 206 yards in a 56-0 win over MSU-Northern.
Tribble, a redshirt junior from Las Vegas in his second season with Rocky, completed touchdown passes to Trae Henry (28 and 43 yards), Joseph Dwyer (11 yards) and DeNiro Killian Jr. (12 yards) in the game’s first two quarters.
Barnett, a sophomore defensive back from Phoenix, Arizona, extended the Battlin’ Bears’ advantage over MSU-Northern to 35-0 with a 70-yard punt return touchdown late in the second quarter.
Barnett returned two punts for a total of 89 yards on Saturday in what was, according to his game logs, his first two punt returns of the season.
