CORVALLIS, Ore. — Halle Labert, a freshman midfielder for Rocky Mountain College, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference East Division offensive player of the year in women’s soccer awards announced Tuesday by the league.
Labert scored six goals in eight games for the Battlin’ Bears, and her 0.75 goals-per-game average ranked her second in the conference. The former Billings Skyview standout scored two game-winning goals.
College of Idaho head coach Brian Smith was named the coach of the year, while Kaya Evans earned the player of the year and East Division defensive player of the year. Oregon Tech saw Amy Morikawa pick up West Division defensive player of the year and Mehana Ortiz earn West Division offensive player of the year.
Carroll College junior defender Katie Anderson was named first-team all-conference.
Labert and teammates Tiara Duford (sr., forward) and Maia Wetzel (sr., keeper) were named to the second team, as was Carroll’s Kody Clements (so, midfielder).
Rocky’s Shaney McCabe (jr., defender), Carroll’s Kenna Payne (jr., defender) and Blair Stapleton (so., forward), and Providence’s Megan Haugen (jr., defender) and Briana Wikert (sr., midfielder) were honorable mention.
With the 2020 season being played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, the conference was divided into two divisions — East and West. Awards voted on for defensive and offensive players of the year for each division followed the conclusion of the regular season. Coaches then voted on the overall player of the year based on the four top division honors.
