CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College junior midfielder Milo Downey is the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer player of the year, the league announced Tuesday.
Downey also earned East Division defensive player of the year honors. The Colchester, England, native helped the Battlin' Bears go 8-0 this season (overall and in conference), tallying four goals and three assists.
Carroll College junior midfielder Santiago Morazzini is the East Division's offensive player of the year, Corban junior midfielder Matheus Giron is the West's offensive player of the year and Warner Pacific senior defender Hunter VanCleave is the West's defensive player of the year. Warner Pacific's Troy Ready earned coach of the year honors.
Downey is one of five Rocky players on the all-conference first team. The others are freshman forward Ethan Boone, junior goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall, junior defender Finn Lane and senior forward Sky Swenson. Senior midfielder Jonah Gronmayer earned an honorable mention.
University of Providence senior forward George Almeida and senior midfielder Manu Garcia also made the first team, while senior midfielder Will Velazquez is an honorable mention.
Morazzni is Carroll's lone first-teamer. Sophomore goalie Melle De Reuver, senior defender Leo Georgiades and senior forward Nick Lowrimore are on the second team, and freshman midfielder Caleb Hoxie is an honorable mention.
The 2020 season was played this spring because of COVID-19, and the Cascade was divided into East and West divisions. The offensive and defensive player of the year awards were voted on after the regular season ended. Coaches voted on the overall player of the year based on those four top division honors.
