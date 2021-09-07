HELENA — There exists a special bond between offensive linemen and running backs. It manifests in the way big men block for those backs and pick them up, dust them off and motivate them for the next play between the white lines of a football field.
“It’s like having a bunch of big, tough older brothers looking out for you every snap,” Carroll running back Duncan Kraft said. “Picking you up when you get knocked down. I believe in those guys, they believe in me and it’s something really special.”
Kraft knows what it is like playing with an older brother. He did it throughout high school and for a couple years of college ball with his sibling. Josh moved on after the spring season, but Duncan did not, as he entered his third season as a Saint, a path he chose because of his older brother.
“My older brother Josh has always been my role model, my best friend,” Duncan said. “Seeing him make it to the college level after a lot of pretty serious injuries in high school just kinda lit a fire in me that I just wanted to keep competing and I wanted to do it with my brother. My favorite thing in the whole world is playing football with him.”
The younger Kraft redshirted in 2019 and received just 15 carries in an abbreviated spring season. He made the most of those opportunities, ripping off long touchdown runs against Montana State Northern and College of Idaho, finishing the campaign with over 200 rushing yards.
This year, three years after Kraft rushed for better than 1,300 yards on his way to an all-state selection and Class A State Championship as a senior at Billings Central, he was slated to be the back-up to returning All-American Matt Burgess. When Burgess went down in the season-opener, however, Kraft’s number was called in a big way.
“It was a lot of hard work getting to pay off for Duncan...Duncan has shown a lot, whether it’s in team situations, drill situations throughout practice,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “When Matt Burgess is your running back, there’s not as many carries to go to some other guys. Duncan’s preparedness in his role as the back-up prepared him really well to start and he got to see the fruits of his labor on Saturday.”
Kraft is described as ‘enthusiastic’ about putting in work in the weight room. He lifts a lot, according to Pfannenstiel, and spent the last two summers hitting the weights and getting better. That work has continued to hone the tools Kraft already possessed, that of a not-so-big back that packs a punch.
“He’s definitely gotten stronger,” Carroll offensive lineman Andrew Carter said. “He was strong when he got here, but he’s definitely gotten a lot stronger since he’s been here. More explosive, knows the offense better...The more years you get in college, the better you’re going to become.”
In his first Carroll-Montana Tech game as a starter — a rivalry he first experienced watching his brother kick for the Saints — Kraft showcased what all his hard work has been going toward.
His 29 carries, 148 yards and three touchdowns established new career bests for Kraft and played a huge part in lifting Carroll past Tech on Saturday.
“I don’t think we lost a bunch of sleep as coaches knowing that Duncan Kraft is ready to play,” Pfannenstiel said. “You saw it in the spring against College of Idaho and what he was able to do in the conference championship game...It is nice to see him do it, but you also expect guys to do that the more they get those opportunities. He’s been working for three years now to get it and he was ready. I was happy for Duncan but I wasn’t surprised that he was able to have success.”
Nine of those carries came on Carroll’s last scoring drive of the contest, a 14-play, 77-yard march down the field that took over five and a half minutes off the clock. Kraft’s 10-yard touchdown — his third of the game — pushed the Saints’ lead back to two scores, all but sealing the game in Carroll’s favor.
“As a coach, you’re always mindful of how many carries you give somebody, but at that point in the game, it was like, ‘hey, we have a chance to end this thing and Duncan is running the best right now, let’s give him the opportunity to put this thing away,’” Pfannenstiel said. “He did a great job on the touchdown at the end of the game. I just told him to stay front-side, run hard, run fast and run through the smoke. He hit it and it was an awesome way to finish it.”
Three different times Kraft got the opportunity to celebrate with his football brothers in the end zone.
Each time his teammates mobbed him, including his big brothers in the trenches. With Carter, however, Kraft shared an extra celebration — a bow — right before they each ran back to the sideline.
“Duncan and I are kinda nerdy and we watch a lot of anime and stuff,” Carter said. “The whole thing about the bowing is just kinda something we came up with for me being the older guy and him being the younger guy. Kinda like me teaching him about football and college and all that. It’s kinda something we do to be ourselves out there on the field and just have fun with it when we score.”
Kraft’s Billings Central teammate Maverick Roberts was one of the bulldozers that helped pave the way on Saturday. Roberts earned the nod at left guard in place of Jadon Lamb, giving Kraft an even more familiar figure to run behind.
“We have Andrew Carter up front, he’s a great leader for that offensive line and all of them had a heck of a game,” Kraft said. “I want to give some credit to Maverick Roberts, too, it was his first start. His number got called and he stepped up to the occasion. I’ve been playing with him since middle school, so it was great to get out there and run behind him again.”
Two games into the season, Kraft has already carried the ball 43 times for 182 yards. Both of those numbers currently rank inside the top-10 in the NAIA, as does his four rushing touchdowns.
Kraft recognizes none of it would be possible without his linemen up front, and after a big day running the football, it is something where everyone involved can feel a sense of gratification.
“Our running back scoring three touchdowns, we take pride in that as an offensive line because if we gotta score a touchdown we want it to be on the ground,” Carter said. “That 148 yards and three touchdowns that Duncan had wasn’t only his yards, it was our yards, as well.”
Two weeks into a 12-week season, there is not much time to pat each other on the back for what happened Saturday. Sure it was a masterclass of execution by Carroll’s offense, and it will likely help with confidence moving forward, but Kraft does not need much additional motivation to want to be successful.
“The fourth part of our C4 creed is ‘I choose to love my teammates,’” Kraft said. “I’m out here with my brothers and I’m looking to my left and right seeing those guys, that’s all the motivation I need.”
