HELENA — Ryan Daggett had himself a day guiding the second- and third-team offenses during Carroll football’s spring game on Saturday.
Just last season, Daggett was a reserve wide receiver having made the switch from signal caller after the 2021 spring campaign. An injury to back-up quarterback Chase Coyle pulled Daggett back to the quarterback room, and after a spring of re-honing his skills at the position, Daggett tossed three touchdowns against live defenses to put a bow on his spring session.
“I thought it went really well,” Daggett said of the Carroll-on-Carroll scrimmage. “We’ve been working hard all spring and we finally put it all together in our last practice. I thought we went out strong as a group…
“It was really good for me seeing it from both perspectives – from the receiver perspective as well as the quarterback [one] at the same time. Even during the spring, I ended up running a little bit of receiver still. It was really cool to do both of those at the same time and gain that experience.”
Daggett found tight end Mitch Muralt on a boot-leg play before hooking up with Luke Schabot on a perfectly executed fade ball to the back corner of the end zone for six points. Daggett connected with former Capital wide-out Quinn Belcher at least twice in the scrimmage, once on a tough catch down the middle of the field and again on a walk-in touchdown pitch and catch during the two-minute drill.
Daggett also displayed his wide receiver skills, sprinting for a couple of long gains as defenders bore down on him.
“He did a great job,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of Daggett. “He’s a tremendous athlete. I thought he did a good job of feeling the pocket and feeling that open air in front of him to be able to take it and make some stuff happen. Great job hooking up with Quinn Belcher a couple times. That was pretty impressive…
“It takes 11 guys on a positive to have a positive play. We saw that today on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, and we got some special teams in there.”
Carroll lost just one offensive starter off a team that finished 6-4 last year. This spring has allowed potential replacements to audition for that starting wide-out role, with no stage bigger, perhaps, than Saturday’s.
Chris Akulschin earned plenty of reps with the first-team offense, playing alongside veterans Camron Rothie and Jaden Harrison. Luke Jensen hauled in a nifty catch from first-team quarterback Jack Prka that resulted in a touchdown.
“[Luke] Schabot had a really nice red zone fade catch,” Prka said. “That was sweet. That was a sweet throw by Ryan Daggett. I want to give a shoutout to that guy. He was a wide receiver this last season. Chase Coyle went down, unfortunately, and we didn’t have him at all during spring ball. It was just me and they pulled in Daggett and he has been doing really good. We want the best for him, but no one really expected that. I’m really proud of him. He showed his stuff today.”
The presumed starter at quarterback heading into fall camp, Prka completed two touchdowns in the scrimmage. His aforementioned hook-up with Jensen came on a third-down play and saw Prka rip a ball about 30 yards down the field on the move.
Prka also found tight end Carson Ochoa for a score on the last play of Carroll’s overtime drill.
Prka, who started the final seven games of last season as a true freshman, has come a long way since he was guiding the reserves in the Saints’ fall scrimmages last August.
“I think I’m definitely a lot more comfortable with the offense,” Prka said. “Just coming in as a true freshman and doing that – just getting rhythm down. [I’m] not even having to think about the plays [now], you’re just worried more about – you’re not worried about your responsibility – you’re worried about everyone else. You’ve got the keys to the car and you’ve gotta make it run.”
Defensively, Carroll scrimmaged without a couple of its presumed defensive line starters. Colton Ball, Jake Walk and Ben Mehlhaff created some pressure on the quarterback at times and the guys up front were able to prevent many long run plays during the scrimmage.
Tug Smith helped plug some gaps in the running game and even picked up a sack on a corner blitz.
Kaden Gardner picked off Prka on a deep-ball attempt to Harrison during the two-minute drill portion of Carroll’s scrimmage. Carroll’s first-team defense also had a goal line stop in a simulated overtime.
“I thought the guys played hard and played fast,” Purcell said. “That’s one of the things: play fast, play fearless when we’re out here. The thinking needs to go to a minimum at this time in being able to react and compete. I thought our guys did that…
“I think the officiating was garbage because us coaches did it, but it was fun. It was a good day and a good way to end with good spirits and enthusiasm going into the summer.”
Carroll is roughly four months away from opening its 2022 fall season against Montana Western at home. Following their 15-practice spring slate which concluded on Saturday, the focus now turns to the summer and the march toward fall camp.
“This next week, we’ll still lift, get some of the soreness out,” Purcell said. “Then we have a dead week for finals…Then we tell [the players] to get out of here for about three weeks and enjoy being at home and seeing their families. Expect them to get back here about June 1 and we gotta get rolling again and start lifting and start our skelly sessions. July 30 is coming fast. The first practice is August 2.”
