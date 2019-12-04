HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball players were ecstatic following a win over Montana Tech Tuesday night.
As well they should be.
Senior guard Dane Warp hit the three biggest free throws of his life 0.6 seconds remaining in regulation as the Saints marched on to an overtime victory.
It was a good night for those who were rooting for the purple and gold.
But what if he missed one of the free throws? What then?
Sure, everyone in the stands would continue on with their lives, go to work the next day and probably show up to Friday’s game against Lewis-Clark State.
Even Warp would get over it and continue playing this season.
But would have the Saints as a whole have gotten over it?
A loss to the Orediggers would have been devastating to Carroll’s season. One that would be hard to recover from.
SENIOR CONFIDENCE
Let’s look back a year.
The Saints were not tested at all in November and December.
They won 20 out of their first 22 games and were atop the Frontier Conference.
It wasn’t until February that they battled adversity. Injuries started to pile and up and losses began to follow.
But they rallied.
A trio of seniors, made up of Match Burnham, Matt Wyman and Ife Kalejsaiye, wanted to make the most of their final season playing college basketball.
So they fought all the way to the NAIA National Championship.
This year’s team doesn’t have that.
Its senior leadership falls on one person. Warp is averaging 19.9 points per game and has made more than a third of the team’s 3-pointers.
His confidence is too important if the Saints want to continuing having success.
Who else would they rely on?
FRESHMEN GROWING UP
Not only was Carroll’s win a confidence-booster, but it also matured its freshman class.
Paulson made the decision in the offseason to recruit all high school players.
That is a big risk with just one senior on the roster. Could one senior lead the team? Not to mention, the speed and quality of play is on a whole different level.
Sophomores Shamrock Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin did well in their first year, but they also had three seniors around them.
Much like Warp, a loss would have been a hit to their confidence, but they would have learned from it.
A win on the other hand did so much more. Not only did their confidence grow, but they are trusting in their decisions and their coach’s decisions.
Freshman Ifeanyi Okeke has averaged just 12.2 minutes per game. He logged a season-high 23 minutes against the Orediggers.
He didn’t score much, but knowing that his teammates and coaches trusted in him taught him that was making the right decisions while on the court.
MOVING FORWARD
A loss to Montana Tech would hurt the individual players’ confidence, but would also do damage to team chemistry as a whole.
The Saints host No. 14 Lewis-Clark State in just two days. This is the same team that went to war with Carroll last season, where they competed against each other five times.
The Warriors are already seek revenge from Carroll after being eliminated by them in the NAIA National Semifinals. Imagine the Saints heading into it with their minds still on an overtime loss.
Carroll has every right to savor what happened on Tuesday night. It was a game that the players and fans will never forget.
There is nothing wrong with a little celebrating on the court.
After all, the Saints did save their season.
