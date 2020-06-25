HELENA — You have no say in the cards you are dealt when you sit down at a poker table.
There are times you might get lucky and get a straight or maybe even a flush.
But how do you play those difficult hands?
Just last week, football coaches, athletic directors and presidents from each of the Frontier Conference institutions came together to put together a revised 2020 schedule in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic.
They voted on an eight-game schedule, wherein each team receives four home games and four away games. Every game will count in their conference record, and every team will play each at least once.
Sounds fair right?
The only difference in each team’s schedule is the opponent they will play twice, once in week 1 and again in week 8.
“Just to be as fair as we could, we tried to keep the original schedules as in place as possible,” Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson said.
Here’s where each schedule ranges in level of difficulty.
While teams such as Montana Tech and Montana Western will play Montana State Northern and Rocky Mountain College, the two teams that finished in the bottom of last season’s conference, Carroll will face the defending conference champion College of Idaho twice.
But don’t look for coach Troy Purcell to start pouting.
“You can’t control it,” he said. “We just have to control what we know we can control. You can’t spend a lot of time feeling sorry for yourself.”
So why did Carroll get chosen to tackle the daunting task of facing C of I twice?
Paulson said that, even though the Frontier Conference is viewed as an eight-team football conference, the schedule is made up like there are two divisions. Rocky Mountain and Montana State Northern are in the east, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and the College of Idaho are in the west. Carroll, Montana Tech and Montana Western rotate every two years from east to west. This year and for the 2021 season, Carroll will be considered a west team.
While the Saints may have a more challenging path for another winning season, it will really depend on the perspective the team takes with regard to those challenges.
Facing C of I twice certainly helps their strength of schedule. The Frontier Conference champion gets an automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs. With at large bids available, a win over the Yotes might impress the selection committee. Two wins might even turn some heads.
Another advantage is the competitive spirit Purcell relays to the team. Carroll defeated nationally ranked Montana Western and Montana Tech at home. It also lost its three road games by a combined 10 points.
“This is a great opportunity to play the best team twice,” Purcell said. “You have to play good teams in order to improve.”
Carroll is certainly embracing the challenges it faces, despite the fact that the hand it has been dealt does not do it any favors.
Playing C of I twice could also lead to a pair of losses. The Yotes’ handed the Saints their biggest loss since losing to Montana Tech in 2016 and will return its leading rusher in Nick Calzaretta.
Another unfavorable situation comes with travel during the final two weeks of the season.
The week before closing out the season at C of I, Carroll travels to Southern Oregon, 875 miles away.
Add that round trip plus another 511 miles to Caldwell, Idaho the week after, and that’s a total of 2,772 miles traveled over a two week period.
Not only could that be exhausting, but with COVID-19 concerns continuing to loom, would the risk of traveling out of state be harmful to the players?
This Carroll football season will definitely be one to remember with all the changes, but will it produce memories that build the program, or will such a challenging schedule hinder momentum?
That really depends on how the Saints can play the poor hand they have been dealt.
