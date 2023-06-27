HELENA — It was fitting the sound of whistles and squeaking gym shoes greeted attendees of Tuesday’s press conference inside Carroll College’s PE Center, as the Saints officially introduced 34-year-old basketball lifer Ryan Lundgren as the 28th men’s basketball coach in program history.

From an early age, Lundgren said, he knew he wanted to become a basketball coach, and after stops at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Idaho (head coach), Boise State (director of player development) and College of Southern Idaho (associate head coach), he’s getting his shot as a first-time collegiate head coach.

Lundgren pointed to CSI head coach Jeff Reinert and Boise State head coach Leon Rice as those who’ve given him his big breaks in coaching, but also mentioned Jeff Linder (Wyoming), John Rillie (Perth Wildcats) and Danny Henderson as coaches he’s worked with and still leans on today.

He also identified several connections he has to the Frontier Conference, including Montana Tech coach Adam Hiatt, and newly-minted head coaches Patrick Jensen at Montana Western and J.C. Isakson at Providence.

“I’m very familiar with the NAIA level, I have a lot of friends who coach at this level,” Lundgren said. “I’m familiar with this league and I know what good basketball this league produces…

“I know that, in a small college, you can have the luxury of coaching a very high level of basketball but also have a family-life balance, and that’s very important to me.”

In front of his wife Lexi and soon-to-be three-year-old daughter London, Carroll athletic department staff, his players, and supporters of the program, Lundgren laid out his vision for the Saints.

Defense, he said, is an area where players will hold each other accountable. He vowed the Saints will be a great rebounding team and fast-paced and efficient on the offensive end while preaching spacing and shot selection.

Off the court, Lundgren said his team will be easy to root for because of the type of people the players are, and that they’ll be visible in the Helena community.

“Success can be defined in a lot of different ways,” Lundgren said. “First and foremost, it starts with being proud of the people on the court, and in the classroom and community…

“I’m also hired to win basketball games, so a big part of success is gonna look like winning conference championships, getting to national tournaments, and competing at the highest level. We’re gonna do that.”

Lundgren said he was in Arizona recruiting when he got the call that the job was his.

He immediately began calling and texting players, many of whom he had already met over Zoom and in-person during the interview process.

Gui Pedra, a rising senior forward, was the player representative on Carroll’s screening committee and acted as the team’s voice throughout the search.

Important to the players, Pedra said, was hiring a coach who could build a professional relationship on the court, but also a more personal one off the court.

“I think he’s great and that he’s gonna be a great fit for Carroll,” Pedra said. “He’s a young coach and has a lot of potential, but at the same time, I know that he’s gonna bring some immediate impact…

“We’re looking forward to having him. I know the guys are excited. He got a lot of attention when he came in [for his interview]. He left a really good impression.”

Lundgren described the jump from junior-college to NAIA as “leaving one good situation for another.”

He believes the Saints, who finished last season with a 13-14 record (7-8 Frontier) and exited the Frontier Tournament in the first round, are set up to win, adding that he’s actively recruiting for some players who could make a difference right away.

“The roster is young and talented,” Lundgren said. “We still have a couple more [players] to add, which we will over the coming weeks…

“We’ll find the right level of talent, but also the right level of character that’ll make this community proud. I can tell these kids are eager to win and we will win, and we’ll do it the right way.”

The beginning of fall practices being less than four months away doesn’t seem to faze Lundgren.

He attributed the fast-paced recruiting he’ll have to conduct in the next four to six weeks to that of replacing eight to 12 players every year at the JUCO level, something Lundgren succeeded at in four years at CSI.

“No. 1 priority is getting to know the current guys who are here – get to know them on a personal level,” Lundgren said. “Find out what their wants and needs are. Get a feel for where they think the program is and what areas we need to emphasize…

“Then, we need to sign two or three more players, which we’re already in the process of evaluating several guys.”

Lundgren said he’s not coming to Carroll to reinvent the wheel – it was only four seasons ago that the Saints played for a national championship – and that his vision intends to carry on the tradition that Carson Cunningham and Kurt Paulson upheld during their recent tenures.

While Lundgren hesitated to say the Saints are rebuilding, he’ll be tasked with replacing three players (Jonny Hillman, Brendan Temple, Garrett Long) who played significant minutes last season and finding a true point guard to run his offense.

How effective Lundgren is at doing that will determine how successful the Saints are in Year 1 and beyond.

“I want to compete for a Frontier Conference Championship,” Lundgren said. “Some people might look at it as a rebuild. I don’t think it is at all. I think we have a lot of returning players who are hungry to compete…

“They were young [last year]. So when you bring a majority of those kids back that have experience in this league, and we make sure that we get two or three guys who are gonna have an immediate impact – we’re gonna be a very good basketball team this year and it’s just gonna continue to grow from there. That’s my ultimate goal.”