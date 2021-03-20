KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is Carroll’s second trip to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament under head coach Kurt Paulson, and while the Saints were tasked with playing the No. 2 seed William Penn to reach this plateau, a 23-point victory on Friday night kept the purple and gold’s season driving forward.
“They were great,” Paulson said of his players. “They played with a lot of confidence, and once those shots started falling, they just gained more and more confidence. It was great to see them playing in that arena moving the ball, playing hard like usual. It was a well-played game by our kids last night.”
Carroll has plenty of players who have never experienced the atmosphere Municipal Auditorium can provide, and even though the arena was not filled to capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 10,000-seat space is still unlike anything the Saints have played in this season.
“It was nice to get that game under our belt, now the guys kinda have a feel for that arena and the pace of the games, so that was good to get one behind us,” Paulson said. “I think today will be a little bit easier from the beginning of the game. We kinda dug ourselves a hole there early in the game, but I’m hoping tonight we’ll have a little bit less nerves and have a great start.”
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin and sophomore Dennis Flowers III combined for 39 points in the win on Friday night, helping ensure Carroll would advance to play Southwestern Assemblies of God University today in the quarterfinal round.
SAGU claimed the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Regular Season Championship to establish itself in the tournament field and beat Morningside (Iowa) 90-85 in the Round of 16. Senior Joel Polius notched an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in that victory, while fellow senior Joshua Kashila poured in 20 points with four assists and four rebounds.
Kashila and Polius are SAGU’s top-two leading scorers, averaging 19.8 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. They drive an offense that enters Saturday 23rd in the country in points per contest at 86.5 and out-scores its opponents, on average, by better than nine points.
“I like their athleticism,” Paulson said of SAGU. “Really well-coached, disciplined, [they] play super hard, take care of the ball. I think they’re definitely an elite eight team for a reason. Little bit of a contrast from William Penn, [they] don’t just push it at you as hard, but [they] really work the ball in the halfcourt and get some quality looks. I think they shoot the ball really well. It’ll be a little bit of a different style of game.”
SAGU is a top-30 team in both 3-point field goal percentage (37.9 percent) and 3-point field goals made per game at 10.3. Both senior Isaiah Boling and sophomore Noah Boling shoot at least 45 percent from long-range, while Kashila averages 43.6 percent from behind the arc.
Carroll will counter with a top-five shooting effort from 3-point range, but it has been the Saints’ defense and focus on getting post touches that has allowed them to knock off two top-five teams in the last week.
Just last night, the Saints held the NAIA’s best scoring offense to only 62 points on sub-40 percent shooting while at the same time knocking down a dozen 3-pointers and scoring 80-plus points for the third-straight game.
Now, a trip to the Fab Four is on the line against seventh-seeded SAGU, and on top of their elevated confidence from knocking off William Penn, the Saints are very familiar with the back-to-back nature of these games.
Carroll’s conference slate featured numerous back-to-back games, and Carroll was forced to play Texas Wesleyan and Arizona Christian in back-to-back fashion during the opening site round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament last week just to get to Kansas City.
“I think the conference prepared us for that regional, we had to do it Friday, Saturday,” Paulson said. “Then fast forward a week, same deal. Our kids are used to that, shouldn’t be an issue.”
SAGU, on the other hand, has not played a back-to-back game this season, according to its schedule, but did have a stretch in early February where the program played four games in the span of one week.
Through three tournament games, Carroll has given up just 66.3 points per game, a number that is actually above its season average of 65.6 points. Nevertheless, that gives the Saints the sixth-best scoring defense in the NAIA. That unit will once again be tasked with slowing down a top-30 offense to keep the Saints hanging around Kansas City for another couple of days.
Tip off between Carroll and SAGU is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
