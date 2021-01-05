HELENA — Four Saints scored in double figures and the Carroll College women’s basketball team finished off the two-game road sweep of Montana State-Northern with a 65-59 victory on Tuesday night.
The Carroll men’s team followed shortly thereafter with a 70-66 win over the Lights, putting the bow on their own two-game sweep in Havre.
The No. 6-ranked women’s squad now sits at 10-1 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in Frontier Conference play. The Skylights drop to 1-5 on the 2020-2021 campaign and 0-2 in Frontier action.
Carroll also improves to 7-1 on the road after having not played a home contest since Nov. 28.
“To be able to say we’ve done this on the road is huge,” Carroll women’s head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Obviously it’s just the beginning of conference play, we’ve got a long road ahead of us. It’s important that we stay healthy and make sure that we’re able to keep playing.”
As was the case a night prior, Carroll and Northern found themselves locked in a close contest during the opening 20 minutes of play. Despite needing nearly three minutes in the first quarter to find their first bucket, the Saints held a 14-13 advantage after a quarter and an equally slim 35-34 lead at halftime.
Off the bench, redshirt sophomore Maddie Geritz aided in Carroll’s quest to keep the game close. She pulled down numerous rebounds, including a handful of the offensive variety, and scored six of her 10 first half points in the opening quarter.
Each standing at 6’2” and occupying the same position on the low block for the Saints, Geritz and former Helena High School standout Jamie Pickens combined for 33 points and 11 rebounds. Many of those points in the painted area, Carroll doubled up the Skylights with 32 points on the inside.
Pickens led the way for Carroll with 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting, but Geritz finished a near-perfect 6-for-7 from the field for 14 points.
“They’re starting to build confidence and the guards are figuring out how to get the ball inside,” Sayers said. “When you have great guards around you that can really score, you got to pick your poison and tonight Northern decided to let the post play more one-on-one. Our posts did a good job finishing in the paint and our guards did a great job of getting the ball to them.”
Senior Tiara Gilham started off Tuesday night’s contest on fire from three-point range for Northern. She knocked down four of her first five long-range attempts and paced the Skylights with 19 points at the break.
Unfortunately for the home team, their 54.6% effort from three-point range and 41.7% performance from the field would not hold up in the third quarter. Gilham was held scoreless for the remainder of the game and the Skylights went without a field goal for over nine minutes out of halftime.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Sayers said. “Really challenged the players to do a better job on the offensive boards, to really lock onto their shooters. We wanted to chase them off the three-point line. They had six threes at half. They were beating us to the offensive rebounds and Tiara Gilham had 19 points at halftime.”
With senior Christine Denny guarding Gilham much of the second half and an increased emphasis on their defensive intensity, the Saints largely shut down Northern’s shooting efforts in the second half.
That allowed the Saints to build a 10-0 run over the second half’s first three and a half minutes, an advantage they extended to 13 points before Northern could properly respond.
While the forwards of Pickens and Geritz each turned in solid games for Carroll, senior Danielle Wagner and Denny each found double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Sienna Swannack paced the Saints with 12 rebounds as Carroll out-rebounded the Skylights 31-23 on the night.
Senior McKenzie Gunter was the lone Skylight player to join Gilham in double figures with 18 points.
“It’s exciting and we’re going to enjoy it [the win],” Sayers said. “But we got a quick turnaround to play at the University of Providence on Saturday and Sunday.”
While it did not quite take a game-winner for Kurt Paulson’s men’s team to match the women with a two-game sweep, the Saint’s 70-66 win over the Lights required some clutch free throw shooting.
The Saints improve to 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in league play with the victory, while the Lights fall to 1-2 on the year and 0-2 in Frontier Conference matchups.
“It was a great team win,” Paulson said. “I thought our defense was outstanding. We played really well defensively and rebounding the ball. They had a hard time scoring against us.”
Leading by three points with 17.2 seconds remaining in the contest, sophomore Dennis Flowers III put the cherry on top of his 20-point outing with two made free throws in a one-and-one situation. Junior Shamrock Campbell then iced the game with back-to-back free throws of his own, giving Carroll a four-point advantage with just over six seconds remaining.
To counter a season-high 27 points from Northern senior Mascio McCadney, the Saints needed a trio of 20-points scorers. Junior Jovan Sljivancanin narrowly missed notching back-to-back double-doubles with his 20 points and nine rebounds.
Campbell, however, was the Saints’ go-to weapon on seemingly every possession. Of his 12 field goal attempts, two came from three-point range. Carroll’s leading scorer buried both of those long-range opportunities on his way to a team-high 21 points.
“That was tough for them [Northern] to handle, that’s a lot of production,” Paulson said. “We were just stressing getting the ball moving and I thought we did that really well the last couple games. It led to more assists than we’ve been getting and just better looks offensively.”
With Campbell, Sljivancanin and Flowers clicking on all cylinders, the Saints matched Northern’s hot shooting from Monday night and finished Tuesday’s contest 51% from the field. It was perhaps their three-point shooting, however, that kept Carroll in control of the game for much of the second half.
Flowers finished a perfect 4-for-4 from range and the Saints seemingly always had an answer for the Lights’ numerous runs in the game’s final 20 minutes.
While Northern did force 10 Carroll turnovers, turning them into 11 points, the Saints countered with a strong advantage in the rebounding department. Ten of Carroll’s 31 total rebounds were of the offensive variety, more than doubling the amount of such boards Northern pulled down on the evening.
“The very first game of the conference, we just got killed on the glass and we’ve been stressing it ever since,” Paulson said. “It paid off this week and the guys are buying into blocking out harder than we did in the first game of conference play.”
It was Carroll’s effort on the glass and inability to miss shots that propelled them to a 40-34 advantage less than four minutes into the second half. Up until that point, the two teams had been locked in a back-and-forth game of physical basketball, but with a lead under their belts, the Saints never looked back on their way to a fifth victory.
Campbell, Sljivancanin and Flowers accounted for over 87% of Carroll’s scoring on Tuesday night, while Northern’s McCadney was joined in double digits by junior Jomel Boyd (10). Senior David Harris and junior C.J. Nelson each finished the game with eight points.
“Road wins are hard,” Paulson said. “We got two of them at a really tough place to play. We’ll enjoy it for today, wake up tomorrow and start working on the next one.”
With back-to-back victories on their ledgers, the Saints will get three days off before traveling to Great Falls to face Providence on Saturday. The Carroll women are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Northern will also hit the road this weekend against Montana Western in Dillon. The Skylights are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and the Lights will follow at 7 p.m.
