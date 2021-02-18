HELENA — The end of the Frontier Conference regular season is Sunday, meaning the league tournament is slated to begin on Thursday. Carroll locked up the No. 1 seed in that tournament with a Montana Western loss last Sunday, giving the Saints back-to-back regular season championships.
Western looks like it will capture the No. 2 seed, good enough to get the Bulldogs and Saints a bye into the semifinals. Nevertheless, Western struggled this week, posting a 1-2 record to necessitate a change for second place in this edition of the 2020-2021 Frontier women’s basketball power rankings.
1. Carroll -- 17-2, 11-1 Frontier
The Saints have played just two games in the last three weeks due to situations out of their control. Still, Carroll earned its second straight regular season championship last Sunday, extending the Saints’ streak to four consecutive years with either a regular season or tournament title. Carroll will receive a first-round bye in the Frontier tournament with its first game scheduled for Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.
A strong group of seniors has led Carroll this season, headlined by Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny. Both average north of 12 points per game and have each scored at least 1,100 career points. Carroll is currently out-scoring teams by an average of 14.6 points and shooting 3-pointers at a 34.8 percent clip.
2. Providence -- 7-4, 7-4 Frontier
The Argonauts were scheduled to play Carroll last weekend, but COVID-19 kept that from happening. Instead, Providence played Western on Wednesday, winning 71-62 for its second win over the Bulldogs this season. It was also Providence’s third consecutive win overall and fourth in the last five games.
Senior Emilee Maldonado scored 22 points in that win over Western, pushing her season average to 17.8 points. That mark paces the conference, as does her 5.4 assists per game. Senior Parker Esary ranks third in the league averaging 15.1 points per game.
3. Montana Western -- 14-6, 12-6 Frontier
The Bulldogs started off their weekend with a convincing 17-point victory over Montana State-Northern, but lost on Sunday to the Skylights and again on Wednesday to Providence. Those losses ended a six-game win streak for Western and failed to do anything for the Bulldogs’ momentum as they host Carroll over the weekend to end the regular season.
Junior Brynley Fitzgerald is the conference’s second-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game and pulls down a team-high 5.7 rebounds. Redshirt senior Paige Holmes is a league leader with her 2.7 steals per contest as Western ranks 18th in the NAIA as a team with 12.5 steals per 40 minutes.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 5-12, 4-9 Frontier
The Skylights took down Western 72-70 on Sunday, bouncing back from a 17-point loss the day before. Still Northern has lost three of its last four games and has struggled to score points this season, averaging just 64.5 per game. Northern travels to Butte to face Montana Tech this weekend to end its regular season.
Senior Tiara Gilham was named the Frontier women’s Player of the Week after averaging 19 points per game last weekend. She currently paces the Skylights with 14.5 points per contest on 44.2 percent shooting from the field.
5. Montana Tech -- 4-12, 4-12 Frontier
The Orediggers were idle this week after their games against Rocky Mountain College were called off. Still, Tech has dropped seven straight games dating back to mid-January. Two contests this weekend against Northern wraps up the Orediggers’ regular season.
Junior Dani Urick paces Tech with 10.2 points and 1.4 steals per game. Junior Celestina Faletoi averages just over seven points, but is a team leader with 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per contest.
6. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-9, 1-7 Frontier
The Battlin’ Bears have not played a conference opponent since Jan. 24 after forfeiting two games against Western earlier this month. Other games against Carroll and Tech were canceled, leaving just two losses against Montana State-Billings on Rocky Mountain’s ledger over the last three-plus weeks.
Rocky Mountain has not seen itself in the win column since Jan. 10.
