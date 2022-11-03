HELENA — For the fourth consecutive season, Carroll’s women’s basketball team will play the reigning NAIA National Champion.
This year, it’s preseason No. 1 Thomas More that’ll matchup with the No. 4 Saints, doing so inside Carroll’s PE Center on Friday night at 7.
It’s the return visit from Carroll’s trip to Kentucky a year ago and the first time these two programs have met since a 74-73 Thomas More victory in overtime on Nov. 24, 2021.
Thomas More, also nicknamed the Saints, went on to beat Rocky Mountain College in the national tournament quarterfinals and rolled to its first NAIA championship.
Carroll was a Round of 16 squad a season ago, and like Thomas More, lost two starters.
“Thomas More is, historically, a powerhouse…We had a great experience down there last year,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They’re a little different, we’re a little different. It’s going to be a battle. They’re similar to MSU Billings where their posts are under-sized, but super athletic.”
“They’re going to put a ton of defensive pressure on us. They’re gonna be cutting, they’re gonna play five-out, they’re gonna attack the rim.”
NAIA Honorable Mention All-American Taylor Clos and reigning national tournament MVP Alexah Chrisman are no longer on Thomas More’s roster.
That didn’t stop the Kentucky power from downing No. 11-ranked Indiana Wesleyan 58-55 on Monday in its season-opener when two-time All-Conference pick Emily Simon got a last-second 3-point heave to fall.
Sayers described Thomas More as “a team that’s not going to beat themselves” and one that “knows how to win and expects to win.”
She said that’s where Carroll is trying to get after losing a pair of All-Americans in Dani Wagner and Christine Denny and introducing new players into the starting lineup this season.
Carroll has already experienced some growing pains with its new-look roster, losing to unranked Southern Oregon in its season-opener, but took a step forward in a win over MSU Billings on Tuesday.
“Coming into our first game, right after being ranked fourth [in the NAIA], I think a lot of people were nervous that there was this pressure on us,” Carroll graduate student Sienna Swannack said.
“When we played the University of Oregon, it was like, ‘they’re bigger, faster and stronger than us, but if we can execute our stuff, run our offense and play hard, then we’re gonna be able to compete.’”
“Going into every other game like that, I think, is a valuable mindset to have.”
Thomas More is the first of five preseason top-25 teams Carroll will play in its non-conference season. Scheduling tough opposition is something Sayers firmly believes makes her teams better for the grind that is Frontier Conference play.
Sayers understands that, by scheduling that way, her team will lose some games – see last season’s season-opening loss to Southeastern – but in the long run, it’ll help the Saints win games.
“I hate playing games that I know we’re going to win,” Sayers said. “I want us to be challenged. I was us, mentally and physically, to be challenged everyday and every game. I think that’s the only way to prepare your kids for those [big] moments.”
“You can’t expect them to make a play at the end of a big game if they’ve never been in a big game.”
Thomas More is, by status and national ranking, the biggest possible NAIA-level challenge Carroll can face this early in the season.
Thomas More started five players listed at 5-foot-11 or shorter in its season-opener.
Jenna Lillard, a 6-foot freshman, came off the bench against Indiana Wesleyan and 6-foot junior Alex Smith (7.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG in 2021-22) did not play.
Carroll should have the size advantage with Maddie Geritz and Jamie Pickens – both listed at 6-foot-2 – primed to start Friday. On the other hand, that means Thomas More will likely hold the quickness advantage and will try to draw Carroll’s post players away from the basket to guard smaller players on the perimeter.
“Our discipline on both ends of the floor,” Sayers said regarding a key to victory. “Defensive discipline to stay down, keep our player in front of us without fouling.”
“Their speed and athleticism on the perimeter, especially versus our posts, is going to be a challenge. We’re asking our posts to do a lot of things.”
Simon, listed at 5-foot-11, is the biggest threat in that sense.
She scored 15 points in the Saints’ opener and is Thomas More’s leading returning scorer.
Courtney Hurst and Zoie Barth – both three-time All-Mid-South Conference selections – played north of 32 minutes against Indiana Wesleyan and will be the focal points of players like Swannack, Kamden Hilborn and Kyndall Keller defensively.
Offensively, it’s been Pickens who has shouldered the scoring load for Carroll.
Through two games, the All-American is averaging north of 20 points. Her and Keller, the junior transfer from the University of Montana, each scored 17 points in Carroll’s victory over MSUB.
Last time Carroll played a defending national champion (Westmont on Dec. 21, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona), Swannack dropped 20 points in a 67-55 victory.
This time around, she’s looking for another breakout game as she nears 1,000 career points.
“We just have to go in with the mentally that this is a winnable game and we know we’re better than them,” Swannack said. “Just take care of business.”
Helena is the center of the Montana high school football universe Friday night when No. 1 Helena Capital and No. 2 Helena High begin runs toward a state title.
Just a few blocks away from Vigilante Stadium, and about the time Capital kicks off, Carroll will be tipping off against Thomas More looking for a signature win early in the 2022-23 season.
“Just knowing that type of matchup is happening in Helena is pretty cool,” Sayers said. “I know that the players are going to be excited to step on the floor and compete in that environment.”
“If you’re a basketball fan – not even a women’s basketball fan – just a basketball fan, 7 o’clock, Friday night. [The PE Center] is the place to be.”
