Offense

First Team: Darius-James Peterson, Sr., QB, College of Idaho; Mathew Burgess, Fr., RB, Carroll College; Nick Calzaretta, Jr., RB, College of Idaho; Tyler Reay, Sr., TE, College of Idaho; Shane Sipes, Jr., WR, Carroll College; Trevor Hoffman, So.,WR, Montana Tech; Jordan Suell, Sr., WR, Southern Oregon; Alex Hoffman, Jr., OL, Carroll College; J.D. Lyle, Sr., OL, Carroll College; Josh Brown, Sr., OL, College of Idaho; Grant Benz, Sr., OL, Montana Tech; Darius Alexander-Jones, Sr., OL, MSU-Northern. 

Second Team: Jon Jund, So., QB, Montana Western; Justin Hellyer, Sr., RB, College of Idaho; Blake Counts, Fr., RB, Montana Tech; Tony Collins, So., TE, Carroll College; Hunter Juarez, So., WR, College of Idaho; Nate Simkins, Jr., WR, Montana Western; Lucas Overton, Jr., WR, Rocky Mountain; Tanner Steele, Jr., OL, Carroll College; Ricky Bowman Jr., Sr., OL, College Of Idaho; Gabe Zurita-Haber, So., OL, College of Idaho; Noah Danielson, So., OL, Montana Western; Jed Heffernan, Sr., OL, Montana Western.

Offensive player of the year: Darius-James Peterson, Sr., QB, College of Idaho

Defense

First Team: Cole Greff, Sr., DL, Carroll College; Sage DeLong, Jr., DL, Eastern Oregon; Chase Van Wyck, Jr., DL, Eastern Oregon; Art Flynn, Sr., DL, Montana Tech; Forrest Rivers, Sr., LB, College of Idaho; Carter Myers, Sr., Montana Tech; Joe Caicedo, Jr., LB, Montana Western; Jason Ferris, Sr., LB, Montana Western; Tristen Alesi, Sr., DB, College of Idaho; Justin May, Jr., DB, Montana Tech; Demaree Morris, Sr., DB, Montana Tech; Devonte Woods, Sr., DB, Rocky Mountain.

Second Team: Garrett Kocab, So., DL, Carroll College; Landon Clark-Gammell, Sr., DL, College of Idaho; Zach White, Sr., DL, College of Idaho; Mason Price, So., DL, Rocky Mountain; Tre Holmes, Jr., DL, Southern Oregon; Dylan Kresge, Sr., LB, Carroll College; Isaiah Cranford, Sr., LB, Eastern Oregon; Jacob Clarke, Sr., LB, Montana Tech; Kyle Schulte, Jr., LB, Montana Western; Brain FauntLeRoy, Jr., DB, Carroll College; Taeson Hardin, Jr., DB, Eastern Oregon; Tucker Rauthe, Sr.,DB, Montana Tech.

Defensive player of the year: Jason Ferris, Sr., LB, Montana Western 

Special teams

First Team All-Conference Special Teams: Kyle Mitchell, Sr., K, College of Idaho; Joseph Lema, Jr., P, Montana Western; Trey Mounts, So., KR, Montana Western; Trey Mounts, So., PR, Montana Western. 

Second Team All-Conference Special Teams: Jaiden Machuca, Jr., K, Eastern Oregon; Spencer Lambert, Sr., P, College of Idaho; Zachary Cahill, Jr., P, Eastern Oregon; Shane Sipes, Jr., KR, Carroll College; Tony Huebner, Sr., PR, College of Idaho.

Football Champions of Character

Major Ali, Sr., RB, Carroll College; Josh Brown, Sr., OL, College of Idaho; Patrick Collins, RS-Jr., OL, Eastern Oregon; Zack Torgerson, RS-Fr., RB, Montana Tech; J.D. Ferris, Sr., RB, Montana Western; Jared Eisenbarth, So., MSU-Northern; John Bass, RS-So., WR, Rocky Mountain; Stokes Botelho, RS-So., WR, Southern Oregon

Coach of the year: Mike Moroski, College of Idaho

