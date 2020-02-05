Carroll College signings
Basil Coutinho, ATH, 6-2, 205, Missoula
Chase Coyle, QB, 6-2, 205, Grants Pass, Ore.
Tyler Dennis, DB, 5-11, 180, Fernley, Nev. (Feather River College)
Trajan Forrester, DL, 6-3, 250, Phoenix, Ariz.
Liam Haffey, OL, 6-4, 260, Missoula
Johnathan Hagestad, DB, 5-10, 175, Surprise, Ariz.
Jayden Jackson, DE, 6-3, 200, Surprise, Ariz.
Tucker Jones, LB, 6-0, 210, Hamilton
Mike Kavila, DB, 5-11, 165, Meridian, Idaho
Trevor Klein, DB, 6-1, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jadon Lamb, OL, 6-3, 235, Townsend
Liam Lynch, DL, 5-10, 200, Spokane, Wash.
Thomas McGree, DB, 6-1, 190, Butte
Jake Medders, LB, 6-3, 220, Arcadia, Calif.
Ben Mehlhaff, OLB/DE, 6-2, 205, Eugene Ore.
Zane Melzer, TE, 6-3, 215, Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
Hunter Nicely, OLB, 5-11, 190, Monrovia, Calif.
Carson Ochoa, TE, 6-3, 225, Yorba Linda, Calif.
Carsen Paine, FB, 6-1, 230, East Wanatchee, Wash.
Max Peed, OL, 6-0, 240, Rathdrum, Idaho
Cameron Pruitt, OLB, 5-11, 185, Boise, Idaho
Esvin Reyes, ATH, 6-0, 210, Plains
Hank Rugg, DE, 6-3, 200, Missoula
Luke Schabot, WR, 6-2, 180, Meridian, Idaho
Nainoa Soto, DB, 5-11, 180, Kapaa, Hawaii (Feather River College)
Mason Yochum, LB, 6-1, 205, Billings
