Basil Coutinho, ATH, 6-2, 205, Missoula

Chase Coyle, QB, 6-2, 205, Grants Pass, Ore.

Tyler Dennis, DB, 5-11, 180, Fernley, Nev. (Feather River College)

Trajan Forrester, DL, 6-3, 250, Phoenix, Ariz.

Liam Haffey, OL, 6-4, 260, Missoula

Johnathan Hagestad, DB, 5-10, 175, Surprise, Ariz.

Jayden Jackson, DE, 6-3, 200, Surprise, Ariz.

Tucker Jones, LB, 6-0, 210, Hamilton

Mike Kavila, DB, 5-11, 165, Meridian, Idaho

Trevor Klein, DB, 6-1, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jadon Lamb, OL, 6-3, 235, Townsend

Liam Lynch, DL, 5-10, 200, Spokane, Wash.

Thomas McGree, DB, 6-1, 190, Butte

Jake Medders, LB, 6-3, 220, Arcadia, Calif.

Ben Mehlhaff, OLB/DE, 6-2, 205, Eugene Ore.

Zane Melzer, TE, 6-3, 215, Nine Mile Falls, Wash.

Hunter Nicely, OLB, 5-11, 190, Monrovia, Calif.

Carson Ochoa, TE, 6-3, 225, Yorba Linda, Calif.

Carsen Paine, FB, 6-1, 230, East Wanatchee, Wash.

Max Peed, OL, 6-0, 240, Rathdrum, Idaho

Cameron Pruitt, OLB, 5-11, 185, Boise, Idaho

Esvin Reyes, ATH, 6-0, 210, Plains

Hank Rugg, DE, 6-3, 200, Missoula

Luke Schabot, WR, 6-2, 180, Meridian, Idaho

Nainoa Soto, DB, 5-11, 180, Kapaa, Hawaii (Feather River College)

Mason Yochum, LB, 6-1, 205, Billings

