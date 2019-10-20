Carroll College 33, Montana Western 29
(Saturday)
|UM Western
|7
|6
|9
|7
|—
|29
|Carroll
|3
|3
|13
|14
|—
|33
UMW: Nate Simkins 1 pass from Jon Jund (Mark Kharchenko kick)
CC: Stephen Powell 23 FG.
CC: Powell 31 FG
UMW: Jund 6 run (kick failed)
UMW: Trey Mounts 25 pass from Jund (Kharchenko kick)
CC: Matthew Burgess 75 run (kick failed)
CC: Burgess 1 run (Powell kick)
CC: Major Ali 13 run (Powell kick)
UMW: Jund 8 run (Kharchenko kick)
CC: Kyle Pierce 8 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Powell kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: UMW, Jund 13-97, Kylar Prante 13-78, Sean Cooney 2-11, JD Ferris 1-3, Team 1-1, Trey Mounts 1-negative 8; CC, Burgess 20-183, Ali 20-107, Bridgewater 10-25.
PASSING: UMW, Jund 12-29-0-161; CC, Bridgewater 13-29-1-195.
RECEIVING: UMW: Walker McKitrick 5-74, Simkins 4-47, Mounts 2-40, Blake Sentman 1-0; CC, Tony Collins 4-85, Shane Sipes 6-77, Burgess 2-25, Pierce 1-8.
Sacramento St. 49, Montana 22
(Saturday)
|Montana
|7
|8
|7
|0
|—22
|Sacramento St.
|18
|17
|14
|0
|—49
|First Quarter
MONT—McGee 64 run (Purdy kick), 13:51.
SAC—Williams 44 pass from Thomson (Martin run), 11:43.
SAC—FG Medeiros 34, 8:34.
SAC—Thomson 7 run (Medeiros kick), 3:20.
|Second Quarter
MONT—Sneed 19 run (O'Donoghue pass from Roberts), 13:49.
SAC—FG Medeiros 32, 11:05.
SAC—Clayton 16 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 3:00.
SAC—Hem 40 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 0:37.
|Third Quarter
SAC—Thomson 2 run (Medeiros kick), 8:45.
MONT—Knight 32 run (Purdy kick), 4:08.
SAC—Dotson 39 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 0:14.
———
|MONT
|SAC
|First downs
|15
|31
|Rushes-yards
|24-146
|48-158
|Passing
|245
|403
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-2
|25-35-1
|Return Yards
|53
|5
|Punts-Avg.
|5-42.6
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalty-Yards
|12-202
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|21:03
|38:57
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana, J. Louie-McGee 2-69, M. Knight 11-61, D. Sneed 7-18, C. Humphrey 4-(minus 2). Sacramento St., B. Perkinson 17-66, K. Thomson 16-50, E. Dotson 12-41, M. Fulcher 3-1.
PASSING—Montana, D. Sneed 15-25-2-140, C. Humphrey 7-15-0-105. Sacramento St., K. Thomson 24-34-1-369, L. Triplett 1-1-0-34.
RECEIVING—Montana, S. Akem 6-99, J. Louie-McGee 4-46, S. Toure 3-31, C. Bingham 2-30, M. Knight 5-28, B. Deming 2-11. Sacramento St., P. Williams 8-153, E. Dotson 8-124, P. Clayton 3-52, A. Hem 1-40, D. Cotton 3-19, J. Anderson 1-10, M. Martin 1-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.