Carroll College 33, Montana Western 29

(Saturday)

UM Western 7 6 9 7 29
Carroll 3 3 13 14 33

UMW: Nate Simkins 1 pass from Jon Jund (Mark Kharchenko kick)

CC: Stephen Powell 23 FG.

CC: Powell 31 FG

UMW: Jund 6 run (kick failed)

UMW: Trey Mounts 25 pass from Jund (Kharchenko kick)

CC: Matthew Burgess 75 run (kick failed)

CC: Burgess 1 run (Powell kick)

CC: Major Ali 13 run (Powell kick)

UMW: Jund 8 run (Kharchenko kick)

CC: Kyle Pierce 8 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Powell kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: UMW, Jund 13-97, Kylar Prante 13-78, Sean Cooney 2-11, JD Ferris 1-3, Team 1-1, Trey Mounts 1-negative 8; CC, Burgess 20-183, Ali 20-107, Bridgewater 10-25.

PASSING: UMW, Jund 12-29-0-161; CC, Bridgewater 13-29-1-195.

RECEIVING: UMW: Walker McKitrick 5-74, Simkins 4-47, Mounts 2-40, Blake Sentman 1-0; CC, Tony Collins 4-85, Shane Sipes 6-77, Burgess 2-25, Pierce 1-8. 

Sacramento St. 49, Montana 22

(Saturday)

Montana7870—22
Sacramento St.1817140—49
First Quarter

MONT—McGee 64 run (Purdy kick), 13:51.

SAC—Williams 44 pass from Thomson (Martin run), 11:43.

SAC—FG Medeiros 34, 8:34.

SAC—Thomson 7 run (Medeiros kick), 3:20.

Second Quarter

MONT—Sneed 19 run (O'Donoghue pass from Roberts), 13:49.

SAC—FG Medeiros 32, 11:05.

SAC—Clayton 16 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 3:00.

SAC—Hem 40 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 0:37.

Third Quarter

SAC—Thomson 2 run (Medeiros kick), 8:45.

MONT—Knight 32 run (Purdy kick), 4:08.

SAC—Dotson 39 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 0:14.

———

 MONTSAC
First downs1531
Rushes-yards24-14648-158
Passing245403
Comp-Att-Int22-40-225-35-1
Return Yards535
Punts-Avg.5-42.62-42.5
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalty-Yards12-2021-15
Time of Possession21:0338:57

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana, J. Louie-McGee 2-69, M. Knight 11-61, D. Sneed 7-18, C. Humphrey 4-(minus 2). Sacramento St., B. Perkinson 17-66, K. Thomson 16-50, E. Dotson 12-41, M. Fulcher 3-1.

PASSING—Montana, D. Sneed 15-25-2-140, C. Humphrey 7-15-0-105. Sacramento St., K. Thomson 24-34-1-369, L. Triplett 1-1-0-34.

RECEIVING—Montana, S. Akem 6-99, J. Louie-McGee 4-46, S. Toure 3-31, C. Bingham 2-30, M. Knight 5-28, B. Deming 2-11. Sacramento St., P. Williams 8-153, E. Dotson 8-124, P. Clayton 3-52, A. Hem 1-40, D. Cotton 3-19, J. Anderson 1-10, M. Martin 1-5.

