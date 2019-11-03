Carroll 27, MSU-Northern 6

(Saturday)

Carroll 6 14 7 0 27
MSUN 0 6 0 0 6

Carroll:  Devan Bridgewater 15 run (kick failed)

MSUN: Marvin Williams Jr. 10 yards pass from Tre' Long (kick blocked)

Carroll: Shane Sipes 43 pass from Bridgewater (Stephen Powell kick)

Carroll: Joe Farris 21 pass from Bridgewater (Powell kick)

Carroll: Matthew Burgess 1 run (Josh Kraft kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Carroll, Major Ali 13-75, Burgess 10-39, Bridgewater 5-16, Griphen Le 1-7; MSUN, Jett Robertson 11-54, Long 14-40, Andrez Trahan-Proctor 10-33, Brenden Medina 3-(-1).

PASSING: Carroll, Bridgewater 9-26-0-158; MSUN, Long 16-28-1-144; Medina 3-12-1-24.

RECEIVING: Carroll, Sipes 5-119, Farris 4-39; MSUN, Damari Cual-Davis 6-53, Bryce Bumgardner 5-55, Williams Jr. 3-35, Levi Keltner 1-8. 

