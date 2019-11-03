Carroll 27, MSU-Northern 6
(Saturday)
|Carroll
|6
|14
|7
|0
|—
|27
|MSUN
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
Carroll: Devan Bridgewater 15 run (kick failed)
MSUN: Marvin Williams Jr. 10 yards pass from Tre' Long (kick blocked)
Carroll: Shane Sipes 43 pass from Bridgewater (Stephen Powell kick)
Carroll: Joe Farris 21 pass from Bridgewater (Powell kick)
Carroll: Matthew Burgess 1 run (Josh Kraft kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Carroll, Major Ali 13-75, Burgess 10-39, Bridgewater 5-16, Griphen Le 1-7; MSUN, Jett Robertson 11-54, Long 14-40, Andrez Trahan-Proctor 10-33, Brenden Medina 3-(-1).
PASSING: Carroll, Bridgewater 9-26-0-158; MSUN, Long 16-28-1-144; Medina 3-12-1-24.
RECEIVING: Carroll, Sipes 5-119, Farris 4-39; MSUN, Damari Cual-Davis 6-53, Bryce Bumgardner 5-55, Williams Jr. 3-35, Levi Keltner 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.