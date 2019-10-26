Fairbanks def. MSUB

25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11

Alaska Fairbanks (10-10, 7-5): Kills: 58 (Kim Wong 13). Blocks: 4 (Cate Whiting 2.5). Aces: 12 (Whiting 5). Digs: 60 (Makena Overby 14). Assists: 53 (Whiting 41).

Montana State Billings (7-15, 4-8): Kills: 60 (Bayli Monck 15, Joelle Mahowald 13, Reed Skylar 13, Maddi Vigil 11). Blocks: 8 (Mahowold 2.5). Aces: 5 (Marissa Logozzo 2). Assists: 58 (Hannah Hashbarger 52).

Wyoming def. San Jose State

29-27, 25-15, 25-19

San Jose State (7-14, 2-8): Kills: 40 (Fernanda Vido 15). Assists: 38 (Kaitlynn Zdroik 34). Aces: 3 (Vido 2). Digs: 37 (Sarah Smevog 14). Blocks: 8 (Thaliana Grajeda 3).

Wyoming (14-7, 9-1): Kills: 46 (KC McMahon 13, Tara Traphagan 11, Halie McArdle 11). Assists: 42 (Mackenzie Coates 42). Aces: 4 (Madi Fields 2). Digs: 40 (Fields 12). Blocks: 6 (McBride 1.5, McArdle 1.5).

Friday

Carroll def. Rocky

25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 35 (Monique Rodriguez 8, Miranda Gallagher 8). Blocks: 4 (Natalie Hilderman 1, Gallagher 1). Aces: 2. Digs: 51 (Ayla Embry 16). Assists: 32 (Hilderman 27).

Carroll College: Kills: 52 (Lexi Mikkelsen 16). Blocks: 6 (Hannah Dean 2). Aces: 6 (Ayla Carpenter 3). Digs: 69 (Carpenter 25). Assists: 47 (Ali Williams 45).

L-C State def. MSU-Northern

25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Lewis-Clark State: Kills: 46 (Brooke Kaawa 13). Assists: 46 (Josilyn Remick 23). Aces: 7 (Kenzie Dean 3). Digs: 56 (Gionni Brown 18). Blocks: 3 (Carli Bernston 1, Channa Hart 1).

Montana State-Northern: Kills: 20 (Shania Neubauer 6). Assists: 18 (Hailey Warren 16). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 44 (Warren 10, Kaitlin Murdock 10). Blocks: 5 (Tammy Maddock 1.5).

