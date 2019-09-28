Rocky def. Montana Tech
25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Montana Tech: Kills: 36 (Gena McMillan 12). Blocks: 5.5 (Karina Mickelson 1.5). Aces; 10 (McMillan 4). Digs: 64 (Sabrina Hopcroft 19). Assists: 36 (McKenna Kaelber 34).
Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 39 (Monique Rodriguez 10). Blocks: 9 (Naomi Bad Bear 3). Aces: 6 (Rodriguez 3). Digs: 73 (Ayla Embry 14, Addy Valdez 13, Natalie Hilderman 11, Annie Cooke 10, Daniella Russell 100. Assists: 35 (Hilderman 29).
Carroll def. MSU-Northern
25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Montana State-Northern: Kills: 38 (Rylee Burmester 12). Assists: 32 (Hailey Warren 30). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 62 (Burmester 19). Blocks: 1.
Carroll College: Kills: 46 (Taelyr Krantz 10, Sophia Spoja 10). Assists: 38 (Ali Williams 34). Aces: 3 (Ayla Carpenter 2). Digs: 65 (Carpenter 16). Blocks: 7 (Krantz 4).
