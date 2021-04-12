All-Frontier Conference

Volleyball Team

Coach of the year: Arunas Duda, Providence

Player of the year: Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Providence

Setter of the year: Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Providence

Defensive player of the year: Ayla Embry, Rocky Mountain College

Newcomer of the year: Weiying Wu, Rocky Mountain College

Freshman of the year: Sadie Lott, Providence

Assistant coach of the year: Drew Choules, Providence

All-conference first team: Taelyr Krantz, Jr., MB, Carroll; Lexi Mikkelsen, Jr., OH, Carroll; Maureen Jessop, So., OH, Montana Tech; Karina Mickelson, Sr., OH, Montana Rech; Morgan Allen Jr., MB, Rocky; Ayla Embry, So., L, Rocky; Natalie Hilderman, Sr., S, Rocky; Weiyling, Wu, Jr., MB, Rocky; Renae Davis, Sr., MB, Providence; Cydney Finberg-Roberts, S, Jr., Providence; Sacha Legros, Sr., L, Providence; Sadie Lott, Fr., OH/MB, Providence.

Second team: Julia Carr, Fr., L, Carroll; Ali Williams, Sr., S, Carroll; Rylee Burmester, Sr., OH, MSU-Northern; Cady Siemion, Sr., OH, Montana Western; Kyra Oakland, So., OH, Rocky; Jensyn Turner, Sr., RS, Providence.

All-freshmen team: Julia Carr, L, Carroll; Lexie Gleasman, OH, Carroll; Alana Graves, MB, MSU-Northern; Emily Feller, S, MSU-Northern; Taylor Christensen, DS, Providence; Sadie Lott, OH/MB, Providence.

Champions of Character: Madi Quick, Carroll; Shania Neubauer, MSU-Northern; Emma Carvo, Montana Tech; McKenna Fink, Montana Western; Morgan Allen, Rocky; Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Providence. 

