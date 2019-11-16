Montana Tech def. Carroll

25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 28-26

Carroll College (7-7, 17-12): Kills 47 (Taelyr Krantz 12). Assists 40 (Ali Williams 26). Aces 6 (Williams, Ayla Carpenter, Sophia Spoja 2). Digs 99 (Carpenter 26). Blocks 8 (Krantz, Jenna Starke, Spoja 2).

Montana Tech (10-3, 25-6): Kills 57 (Maureen Jessop 18). Assists 51 (Mckenna Kaelber 48). Aces 7 (Karina Mickelson 3). Digs 109 (Sabrina Hopcroft 32). Blocks 6 (Heather Thompson 2). 

Providence def. Rocky Mountain College

25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Rocky Mountain College (19-12): Kills: 33 (Daniella Russell 9, Miranda Gallagher 8). Assists: 28 (Natalie Hilderman 28). Aces: 0. Digs: 66 (Ayla Embry 22, Hilderman 13). Blocks: 5 (Morgan Allen 3.5).

University of Providence (23-6): Kills: 49 (Kelsey Shaver 18, Jensyn Turner 12). Assists: 44 (Cydney Finberg-Roberts 44). Aces: 4 (Shaver 2). Digs: 74 (Sacha Legros 25, Shaver 14). Blocks: 7 (Ember Schwindt 2, Tyna William 2).

