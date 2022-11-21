Frontier Conference yearly awards
Jon Jund, Offensive Player of the Year, Montana Western; Garrett Kocab, Defensive Player of the Year, Carroll; Troy Purcell, Coach of the Year, Carroll
Frontier Conference football honors teams
First-team Offense
Jon Jund, QB, Sr., Montana Western; Blake Counts, RB, Jr, Montana Tech; Reese Neville, RB, Sr. Montana Western; Andrew Simon, TE, Gr., Rocky Mountain College; Trevor Hoffman, WR, Sr., Montana Tech; Bryce Goggin, WR, Sr., Southern Oregon; Christian Graney, WR, Sr., Southern Oregon; Andrew Carter, OL, Sr., Carroll; Ryan Halford, OL, Sr., College of Idaho; Garrett Rehberg, OL, RS. Jr., College of Idaho; Jack Hiller, Sr. OL, Montana Tech; Noah Danielson, OL, Sr., Montana Western
First-team Defense
Garrett Kocab, DL, Sr., Carroll; Keagan McCoy, DL, Gr., College of Idaho; Keyshawn James-Newby, DL, So., Montana Tech; Wes Moeai, DL, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Dylan Martinez, LB, Sr., College of Idaho; Solo Taylor, LB, RS. Sr., Eastern Oregon; Dylan Wampler, LB, Jr., MSU-Northern; Nolan McCafferty, LB, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Jake Regino, LB, Sr., Southern Oregon; Dorian Hardin, DB, Sr., College of Idaho; Naoki Harmer, DB, Sr., Montana Tech; Jordan Washington, DB, Jr., Montana Tech; Kaysan Barnett, DB, So., Rocky Mountain College
First-team Special Teams
Spencer Berger, K, Fr., Carroll; Ryan Lowry, K, So., Montana Tech; Andrew Almos, P, So., Montana Tech; Stokes Botelho, PR/KR, Sr., Southern Oregon
Second-team Offense
Blake Thelen, QB, So., Montana Tech; Matthew Burgess, RB, Sr., Carroll; Allamar Alexander, RB, Jr., College of Idaho; Tony Collins, TE, Sr., Carroll; Brock Richardson, WR, RS. So., College of Idaho; Kyle Torgerson, WR, So., Montana Tech; Trey Mounts, WR, Sr., Montana Western; Hunter Mecham, OL, Jr., Carroll; Conor Quick, OL, Jr., Carroll; Carson Shuman, OL, Jr., Montana Tech; Stason Makaila, OL, So., Rocky Mountain College; Hunter Geissler, OL, So., Southern Oregon
Second-team Defense
Garrett Worden, DL, So., Carroll; Alex Ojukwu, DL, Jr., College of Idaho; Reese Artz, DL, Jr., Montana Western; Tanner Harrell, DL, Jr., Montana Western; Rex Irby, LB, Sr., Carroll; Zak Donato, LB, RS. Sr., Eastern Oregon; Ben Windauer, LB, Sr., Montana Tech; Zach Spiroff, DB, Jr., Carroll; Jacob Batubenga, DB, Sr., College of Idaho; Keegan Croteau, DB, Fr., College of Idaho; DeShawn Craig, DB, Jr., Southern Oregon
Second-team Special Teams
Wyatt Brusven, P, Jr., Rocky Mountain College; Kyle Torgerson, KR, So., Montana Tech; Kaysan Barnett, PR, So., Rocky Mountain College
Frontier Conference/NAIA Champions of Character
Rex Irby, Carroll; Camille Massaad, College of Idaho; Nathan Reed, Eastern Oregon; Colter Szymoniak, MSU-Northern; Jet Campbell, Montana Tech; Gus Hanson, Montana Western; Hunter Jackson, Rocky Mountain College; Murphy McDowell, Southern Oregon
