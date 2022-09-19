Frontier Conference

;Conf.;Overall

College of Idaho;3-0;3-0

Montana Western;2-1;3-1

Carroll College;2-1;2-1

Montana Tech;2-1;2-1

Rocky Mountain College;2-1;2-1

Southern Oregon;1-2;1-2

MSU-Northern;0-3;0-3

Eastern Oregon;0-3;0-4

Saturday, Sept. 24

MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

Montana Tech at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 2 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Carroll College, 2 p.m.

