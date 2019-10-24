Men's Basketball

Oregon State 79, Carroll College 60

Carroll31 29   60 
OSU32 47   79 

Carroll College (0-0): Gaven Ramirez 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 9, Dane Warp 6, Shamrock Campbell 15, Ifeanyi Okeke 4, Dennis Flowers III 9, Brendan Temple 8, Jonny Hillman 3.

Oregon State (0-0): Tres Tinkle 13, Alfred Hollins 4, Kylor Kelley 16, Ethan Thompson 14, Zach Reichle 8, Antoine Vernon 2, Sean Miller-Moore 7, Jarod Lucas 5, Julien Franklin 7, Roman Silva 3.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments