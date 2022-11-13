NAIA Football Championship Series

First round

Saturday, Nov. 19

No. 16 Arizona Christian (8-2) at No. 1 Morningside, Iowa (10-0)

No. 15 Carroll College (8-2) at No. 2 Grand View, Iowa (11-0)

No. 14 Dickinson State, N.D. (8-2) at No. 3 Northwestern, Iowa (9-1)

No. 12 Keiser, Fla. (7-3) at No. 4 Bethel, Tenn. (11-0)

No. 13 Avila, Mo. (10-1) at No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan (9-1)

No. 10 Southwestern, Kan. (9-1) at No. 6 Benedictine, Kan. (10-1)

No. 11 Saint Xavier, Ill. (9-2) at No. 7 Marian, Ind. (8-1)

No. 9 Reinhardt, Ga. (8-1) at 8 Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

TBD

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 3

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 17

at Durham, N.C.

TBD

