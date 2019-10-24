Women's basketball

Carroll College 79, College of Idaho 54

College of Idaho 16 13 1312  54
Carroll College 19 22 1622  79

College of Idaho: Hannah Maupin 1, Mackenzie Collins 2, Kiersten Rasmussen 2, Sophia Jackson 4, Makenna Schritter 2, Emily Harwood 8, Kaylee Krusemark 4, Mackenzie Royce-Radford 21, Emma Anthony 2, Tayla Sayer 2, Kate Renfro 3, Lexi Mitchell 3.

Carroll College: Genesis Wilkinson 3, Jaidyn Lyman 12, Danielle Wagner 16, Maddie Geritz 6, Christine Denny 8, Taylor Salonen 1, Erica Nessan 2, Kamden Hilborn 7, Sienna Swannack 14, Emerald Toth 10.

