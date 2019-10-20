Women's basketball
Calgary 61, Carroll 45
|Calgary
|18
|9
|14
|20
|—
|61
|Carroll
|8
|2
|12
|23
|—
|45
Calgary: Katie Upham 4, Bobbi Jo Colburn 6, Liene Stalidzan 7, Sasch Lichtenwald 6, Erin McIntosh 20, Mya Proctor 2, Reyna Crawford 14, Clara Palacio 2.
Carroll: Taylor Salonen 2, Jaidyn Lyman 6, Danielle Wagner 5, Christine Denny 12, Kamden Hilborn 2, Sienna Swannack 8, Nikki Krueger 2, Emma Madsen 2, Emerald Toth 6.
MSU-Northern 63, Mount Royal 50
|Mount Royal
|27
|23
|—
|50
|MSU-Northern
|31
|32
|—
|63
Mount Royal: Sarah Rinsky 6, Maddison Hooper 15, Marnie Garner 3, Ella Stanley 6, Maitlynn Miller 9, Jordan Blaskin 1, Cameron Engen 2, Maria Blanco 4, Jenika Martens 4.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 6, Sydney Hovde 10, Allix Goldhahn 9, Mckenzie Gunter 14, Peyton Kehr 8, Kenya Lorton 5, Reilly Walsh 4, Tiara Gilham 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.