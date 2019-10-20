Women's basketball

Calgary 61, Carroll 45

Calgary 18 9 14 20 61
Carroll 8 2 12 23 45

Calgary: Katie Upham 4, Bobbi Jo Colburn 6, Liene Stalidzan 7, Sasch Lichtenwald 6, Erin McIntosh 20, Mya Proctor 2, Reyna Crawford 14, Clara Palacio 2.

Carroll: Taylor Salonen 2, Jaidyn Lyman 6, Danielle Wagner 5, Christine Denny 12, Kamden Hilborn 2, Sienna Swannack 8, Nikki Krueger 2, Emma Madsen 2, Emerald Toth 6.

MSU-Northern 63, Mount Royal 50

Mount Royal 27  23  50
MSU-Northern 31  32  63

Mount Royal: Sarah Rinsky 6, Maddison Hooper 15, Marnie Garner 3, Ella Stanley 6, Maitlynn Miller 9, Jordan Blaskin 1, Cameron Engen 2, Maria Blanco 4, Jenika Martens 4.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 6, Sydney Hovde 10, Allix Goldhahn 9, Mckenzie Gunter 14, Peyton Kehr 8, Kenya Lorton 5, Reilly Walsh 4, Tiara Gilham 7.

