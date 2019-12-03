Women's basketball
Carroll College 78, Montana Tech 51
|Montana Tech
|16
|8
|13
|14
|—
|51
|Carroll College
|17
|24
|23
|14
|—
|78
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 8, Mesa Williams 13, Kaylee Zard 12, Megan Delaney 5, Dani Urick 4, Hailey Crawford 4, Mollie Peoples 5.
Carroll College: Emerald Toth 8, Danielle Wagner 12, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 6, Sienna Swannack 2, Jaidyn Lyman 11, Maddie Geritz 9, Genesis Wilkinson 4, Taylor Salonen 5, Molly McDermott 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.