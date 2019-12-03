Women's basketball

Carroll College 78, Montana Tech 51

Montana Tech16 13 14 51 
Carroll College17 24 23 14 78 

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 8, Mesa Williams 13, Kaylee Zard 12, Megan Delaney 5, Dani Urick 4, Hailey Crawford 4, Mollie Peoples 5.

Carroll College: Emerald Toth 8, Danielle Wagner 12, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 6, Sienna Swannack 2, Jaidyn Lyman 11, Maddie Geritz 9, Genesis Wilkinson 4, Taylor Salonen 5, Molly McDermott 6.

