HELENA — A day that many college athletes agree arrives too quickly is this Saturday.
Eighteen, and perhaps more, Carroll football players will suit up for their final regular-season game inside Nelson Stadium, a moment often described as bittersweet for individuals who spent upwards of five years investing – with blood, sweat and tears – in the Helena community, Carroll College and the football program.
Players approach games like Saturday in different ways.
Some ponder on the idea of their final home game for days – reflecting on moments that led up to a grand finale in front of friendly fans. Some would rather not get caught up in the emotions that accompany such thoughts, choosing instead to focus on the game itself.
For fans, parents and loved ones, Senior Day is an opportunity to celebrate those who have impacted a program the greatest, and at any given time, spent the most time of anyone on the roster spilling that blood, sweat and tears.
Carroll will honor those players pregame on Saturday.
“Knowing that this will be my last time suiting up for Carroll in Nelson Stadium – a place that’s so special to me as a football player and as a Saint – it’s something that’s going to be surreal,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said.
“You come here as a freshman and you don’t really think about the last time that you’re gonna be doing something for a program that you care about. I’m grateful to be a part of something so special and be able to spend my last home game in a place so special.”
It’s the people that make a place special.
Colin Sassano, as a former Helena Capital Bruin and three-year impact player for the Saints, knows just about all the people that make the city of Helena and Carroll so special and unique.
Sassano said he thinks of people like Dick McMahon, individuals who’ve been there to witness his growth from a high-schooler to All-Frontier-caliber football player and aspiring engineer.
“I’ve just met so many good people, people who will be in my life for a long time,” Sassano said.
“A lot of people have helped me turn into someone I wasn’t when I came in here as a freshman. I think I’ve grown a lot as a person…
“I never thought this game would come to an end for me, but I’m just excited to go out and play one more with some of my best friends.”
For players like Rex Irby, who descend on Carroll from towns multiple hours away, the football team acts as a second family – brothers who one works so hard toward a common goal with for so many years.
“It’s meant the world,” Irby said. “You spend your existence here. I’m eight hours away from home, so I don’t go home much. The guys around me have become the brothers I never had. They’ve been there for me when I was down and been there for me when I was up. This place is special.”
“There’s no other way to describe Carroll unless you go to Carroll for four and a half years. It’s something that, once you leave, it’ll take a piece of you and you’ll never get that piece back, but at least you have the brothers that you spent [that time] with.”
Irby teared up recounting a memory from early in his career – recalling one of the first moments he knew he had made true friends at Carroll.
“My sophomore year, it was exactly like this, at Rocky,” Irby said, pointing to the snow falling on Carroll’s practice field Sunday afternoon. “It was the first game I really got to play a lot in. I was still trying to earn my stripes and prove what I was as a player. I had my first interception – it was a pick-six.”
“A couple drives later, I had another interception. It was my best friend John Thomson’s birthday and he told me to get a pick for him. That was pretty special. You could see him running down the sideline on film jumping higher than everybody else. That’s how you know you made true friends when they celebrate your success.”
Center Andrew Carter described his time at Carroll as “some of the best four years of my life” and Collins mentioned how important it was for the seniors to “go out on a good note.”
Both Carter and Collins have aspirations to play professionally after the season.
Carter, an All-American last season, has another year of eligibility if he chooses to exercise it for 2023.
Beyond football, Carter said he hopes to become a carpenter and build houses. Collins, a Business Management and Marketing major, wants to work at Google or for a marketing firm.
Sassano is a Civil Engineering major and Business minor and hopes to land a job in a related field.
Irby, a History and Political Science major, is applying for law school with the goal of one day practicing either natural resources and water or real estate and property law.
Whatever their plans after this season, all the players share the same goal right now: win a Frontier Conference Championship.
At 5-2, Carroll is tied for second in the league standings with three games to play. That makes Saturday, against Eastern Oregon, a must-win for the Saints.
Carroll is 3-0 on Senior Day under head coach Troy Purcell.
“Just to think about how fast time has gone is crazy,” Irby said. “I remember coming up here as an 18-year-old kid excited to play in Nelson. I’m going to leave as a 23-year-old kid still excited to play in Nelson.”
Nolan Bartholomew, Carroll’s team manager, is also coming to the end of his college journey after five years with the Saints.
During the season, Bartholomew can be found decaling helmets, cleaning uniforms, filming practice – whether with a camcorder or drone – and doing anything and everything needed behind the scenes to help Carroll’s football team be successful.
Bartholomew is a double major in Business Administration and Accounting. He plans to pursue his MBA and wants to remain around the game of football in any capacity possible.
“Carroll means a lot to me because of the opportunity that they gave me after I hung it up [after high school],” Bartholomew said. “It also means a lot because of the family-like atmosphere.”
“There are 120-something guys on this team and each one is willing to help another get through the best of times or the worst of times, and that’s something special.”
Below are some career stats* and accolades for the seniors who will be honored on Saturday:
*stats prior to Saturday’s game
Nainoa Soto: 35 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack
Rex Irby: 145 tackles, 5 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 INTs – Two-time All-Conference selection
Trent Durfey: 54 tackles, 2 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Micah Ans: 58 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INTs, 13 pass break-ups
Colin Sassano: 78 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 INTs
Tony Collins: 92 receptions, 1,357 yards, 13 TDs – Three-time All-Conference selection
Stephen Powell: 16-for-22 field goal, 55-for-57 extra-point
Sam Liday: 46 rushing yards, career long rush of 41 yards during spring 2021 season
John Thomson: 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Austin Bedke: 31 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass break-ups
Matthew Burgess: 2,187 rushing yards, 21 TDs – 18 receptions, 266 yards, 2 TDs – 2,568 all-purpose yards – Two-time First-Team All-Conference running back; NAIA Honorable Mention All-American
Luke Wilson: 8 tackles, 1 pass break-up – 2021-22 Academic All-Conference (Biology)
Brock Paldi: 49 punts, 1,767 yards, 36.1 yards per punt
Joe Taylor: 2021-22 Academic All-Conference (Business Management & Marketing)
Andrew Carter: Two-time First-Team All-Conference offensive lineman; 2nd team All-American (NAIA/AFCA); 1st team Associated Press All-American
Colton Ball: 27 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Corbin Walker: 3 tackles, 2 TFL
Garrett Kocab: 168 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 32.5 TFL – Three-time All-Conference selection
