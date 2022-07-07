HELENA — Men's basketball coach Kurt Paulson has announced the hiring of Seth Yates as Lead Assistant Coach. Yates joins the Fighting Saints staff from Corvallis, Oregon, where, for the past two years, he served as a Graduate Assistant and Director of Video for the men's basketball program at Oregon State University.
"We are thrilled to have coach Yates on board," Paulson said. "He has experience at Texas A&M and Oregon State. That is some high-major D1 experience that he brings, and will help in recruiting. He is also a tireless worker, which I have witnessed during our summer camps."
Prior to joining the Beavers staff, Yates spent three years with the Texas A&M men's basketball team and served as the video manager. Yates was also previously a volunteer assistant coach at Bryan Bazos Christian School, where he helped lead the team to a district championship.
"I have heard a lot of great things about the team and this program," Yates said. "I'm extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join coach Paulson's staff here at Carroll."
Yates, originally from College Station, Texas, earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Texas A&M in 2020, and recently received an MBA in organizational leadership and business analytics from Oregon State. He and his fiancée Madison are in the process of moving into Helena where they will reside full time.
