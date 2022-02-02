HELENA — Hard-working. Confident. Humble. Respectable. Quiet. Program-builder. Leader. Those are just a few words that describe Carroll point guard and on-court coach Shamrock Campbell.
Campbell has been the definition of steady since his arrival to campus in 2018. The four-year starter at Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington, has yet to miss a collegiate game because of injury, or any other reason, appearing in over 120 games dating back to his freshman season of 2018-19. He failed to start two games during that campaign, but did make 35 starts. Since that season, Campbell hasn’t missed a start, making 85-straight and counting over the last three campaigns alone.
“I just think his approach is different,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “It’s a very mature approach, and it’s like that all the time. It’s not just on game days, it’s not just when his body feels good, it’s every day. He’s the same kid when he steps on the floor every day. That’s just rare. Most of these guys have good days and bad days. They’ve got the pressures of school and social media. Not Shamrock, he’s got the same approach every day.”
Campbell has the drive of someone who truly enjoys his craft. He fails to back down from hard work and stays motivated through the thought of his family, teammates and coaches. Campbell said it is important for him to work hard for those people, but without a love for the daily grind, a certain level of success would not be possible.
Campbell understands his leadership role on this Carroll team and that it can take many different forms. Sometimes he needs to score 25 points and will his team to victory, other times maybe he needs to dish out five or six assists, all while maintaining his role as a floor general and stopper on defense. More behind the scenes, and away from game day, his role becomes all about effort.
“I think it’s, first and foremost, making sure that I’m playing as hard as I can and giving 100 percent effort all the time,” Campbell said. “If I’m not, they’re going to say, ‘well if he doesn’t have to, why do I?’ Just making sure I’m playing hard all the time and then just using my voice. Just encouraging people or finding ways to get people going. It might be different ways for each person, but finding out what’s going to get them going on days they might not have it going.”
Of course, effort has always been a pillar of what makes Shamrock, Shamrock. Growing up, Campbell’s father, a former wrestler at Southern Oregon, implored him to not take possessions off on the defensive end of the court. Campbell said that, as he matured on the basketball court, he found out that playing good defense (and giving great effort) led to playing time and success.
That mindset culminated in Campbell earning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors last season after amassing 30 steals in 28 games played.
“He’s the head of our defense and he has been for four years,” Paulson said. “He stops that ball from the other team’s transition. He sets the tone with his demeanor. He’s physical, he’s tough. On defense, he’s just such a presence from the point guard position. That kinda sets the tone for our team, I feel like. He’s such a great defender. A lot of it is just effort. He brings so much effort. That makes him special.”
And just like he found early in his basketball career, giving effort leads to minutes. In each of the last four seasons, Campbell has paced the Saints in minutes played and minutes per game. A member of the 2018-19 Carroll team that featured four All-Americans, Campbell was on the court for nearly 1,300 minutes (34.5 minutes per game) and earned Frontier co-Freshman of the Year as Carroll made a run to the NAIA National Championship Game.
Campbell played over 1,100 minutes his sophomore season and was the only Saints player to eclipse 1,000 minutes played last year. During his senior campaign, Campbell once again leads Carroll in that category, averaging over 35 minutes per game (37.0 in conference play). Currently, Campbell ranks 13th in the NAIA in total minutes played this season (843).
“When he comes out, we’re just so different, so I can hardly take him out,” Paulson said. It’s a compliment to him, but when he’s out there, we’re just so much better. We’re organized on offense, defensively we’re talking. He points the ball, he stops the ball, sets the tone, he’s real physical. We’re just so different when he’s not in there. It’s just been a luxury for me just to know every night you’ve got a chance because of that kid.”
With 14 more points, Campbell will surpass 1,400 points scored in his Carroll career. In three out of his four seasons, he has been a double digit scorer, hitting a career-high 14.5 points per game as a junior. All three previous seasons have seen Campbell dish out at least 83 assists and shoot 45.6 percent or better from the field.
Campbell’s 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio a season ago ranked ninth in the NAIA. This season, Campbell has logged five games with at least four assists and owns a 2.3 assist-to-turnover mark.
What has been on display much more than Campbell’s passing ability this season? His scoring ability. In nine January games (eight conference contests) this season, Campbell averaged 17 points per game on nearly 56 percent shooting. In seven of those games, Campbell scored 15 points or more.
Two of those games came last week when Carroll needed them the most. Looking to even the season series and on the road against Rocky Mountain College, the Saints were led to victory behind Campbell’s 20 points, an effort that included a 4-for-6 showing from 3-point distance.
On Saturday, Campbell topped that, scoring a career-high 30 points in a Carroll victory against Providence. Campbell scored the Saints’ final 10 points and iced the game with a corner triple late in the fourth quarter.
Campbell poured in 17 second-half points on 7-for-7 shooting (3-for-3 from three), or in other words, had a performance fans and teammates have almost come to expect from the senior.
“The Shamrock I know is like that every single time,” Carroll junior Jonny Hillman said. “He’s unstoppable when he wants to be and that’s what we love about him. Just getting him the ball and giving him the confidence that he needs from us. That’s what we’re here for, and that’s partially my role, getting him the ball and getting him open looks. I do whatever I can to see him – because it’s fun to see him go off, it’s enjoyable to watch.”
Hillman, who was Campbell’s teammate on some high school summer AAU teams, said Shamrock has been an inspiration, both on and off the court, as a leader and one of the hardest-working guys on every team he has been associated with.
“No matter if he’s injured or whatever, he’s always giving it 100 percent, whatever that looks like,” Hillman said. “That’s really good for us to look up to. He’s always been setting a great example for everyone.”
Campbell has a deadly jump-shot. He is a career 48.7 percent shooter and has made 221 career 3-pointers while averaging nearly 43 percent from long distance.
Paulson said that, in the recruitment of Campbell, he came across numerous coaches who passed on Shamrock because they thought he was nothing more than an undersized two-guard.
“That’s where people missed on recruiting him,” Paulson said. “He’s got all the leadership skills, he’s got the ball-handling. Now he’s not the quickest guy, but he’s the smartest on the floor, and he’s really physical. He’ll get you to his spots and he gets to that pull-up because he bodies into you. He needs just a little bit of separation and then he’s a really good jumper. That’s his style.”
Campbell has been competing in track and field events since high school. He won a state championship in the triple jump and has continued competing in that event at the collegiate level.
Those skills Campbell developed on the track have aided his jumper on the court. Campbell said he feels like he can get off the ground quick, and once he is airborne, hang in the air and balance himself before getting off a mid-range shot attempt.
“In high school I developed a jumper and that was my go-to, Campbell said. “I know if I can get to the middle area, I feel like I can elevate and get a shot off against a lot of guards that don’t have a lot of length. I just want to get to the middle, get to a jumper or a floater or get to two [feet] so I can make a play for someone else. If I can get to that middle area, I feel like I can make a play that’s going to benefit us.”
It is hard to think about now, but Campbell almost ended up playing for Lewis-Clark State.
Campbell was initially recruited to Carroll by former head coach Carson Cunningham. Following Cunningham’s departure in the spring of 2018, Campbell gave a verbal commitment to LC State.
Campbell said his relationship with LC State’s head coach and his unwillingness to go somewhere he didn’t know the coach were the driving factors behind that decision. When LC State’s coach left, however, the door was reopened for Carroll and Paulson, the Saints newly-minted head coach.
Paulson said he had to get permission from LC State to talk to Campbell and that it took two trips to Washington and some re-recruiting to get the point guard to Carroll.
“He trusted me for some reason and that was my big break,” Paulson said of Campbell. “He didn’t really have to do that. He could have easily settled in at LC State…Other schools did want him. Eastern Oregon was hounding him. Vanguard was wanting him. He had lots of options. I lucked out. He, for some reason, trusted me. That was my big break when I got this job.”
“I think we have similar attitudes or outlooks on things,” Campbell said of Paulson. “He’s a super hard worker and disciplined and a winner, and I think that’s why we get along. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here and play for him. He just seemed like a winner and super dedicated. I felt like that was something we shared. I think that’s why we get along, we’re both super competitive. He may even be more competitive.”
Fast-forward roughly three years – to Campbell’s junior season. Carroll’s path to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 went through Lewiston, Idaho, and LC State’s campus. The Saints played two games on LC State’s campus – against Texas Wesleyan and Arizona Christian – in the tournament’s opening rounds. Win both games, and the Saints would be heading to the Round of 16 in Kansas City.
Carroll rolled past Texas Wesleyan in the first game, winning by nearly 30 points. The second game was a different story. Carroll and ACU went down the wire, but Campbell converted a late-game field goal as the Saints won 83-79 to punch their ticket to Kansas City.
Campbell finished with a game-high 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting, a performance that included a perfect 8-for-8 effort in the first half.
Paulson described that game as ‘a special night.’ Campbell said those big moments, like he and his team experienced last year, during a run to the national championship game his freshman season, and even last week in a couple big-time conference games, are what you dream about as a college basketball player.
“I feel like I’m prepared for the moments when, if I need to step up, I’m ready,” Campbell said. “I don’t feel nervous, I guess, or too much pressure. I know my teammates and coaches believe in me and I know I believe in myself. So when that time comes, I feel like I’m ready for it.”
Putting into words what a player like Campbell means to a program like Carroll is hard. There is something to be said, though, about a player that seems to be the steady, calming hand a team needs to propel it toward success. In a lot of ways, Campbell has been that player for the Saints.
Paulson described Campbell as someone you can build a program around. A guy that other players can look to and follow the lead of. Campbell is someone who his teammates love and respect, according to Paulson, the type of player that coaches can’t take for granted.
“I may never have the opportunity again to have a guy like him…He’s led us to a lot of wins and he’s had an unbelievable career,” Paulson said. “There’s still work to be done.”
