HELENA — Carroll is 1-0 all-time when Shamrock Campbell scores 30 points. For the first time in his Saints career, the senior eclipsed the 30-point plateau, doing so in an 81-72 Carroll win over Providence on Saturday afternoon.
“He was great,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of Campbell. “He took the big ones. They were obviously double-teaming Jovan and that leaves someone open. If you reverse the ball — eventually it got to Shamrock’s hands. That’s the guy we wanted to get it to and he made all the shots. Credit his teammates for finding him and getting him open and screening for him.”
Leading 71-66 with just under four minutes remaining, Carroll turned to its on-court leader. Campbell, who has registered plenty of clutch performances in his career, scored the Saints’ final 10 points to ensure Carroll the victory.
“I just knew we needed to get some buckets down the stretch,” Campbell said. “We were running me off screens and I just wanted to be aggressive and [the shots] fell…Coach has just been stressing to be aggressive. I’ve wanted to work on trying to be more aggressive lately…We ran some stuff, and I was looking to get my shot off, and they went in.”
Campbell buried a 3-pointer at the 3:36 mark to put Carroll up eight, made back-to-back jumpers to counteract Providence buckets, and then with about a minute remaining, knocked down a corner triple that all but iced the game in the Saints’ favor.
“It was fun,” Campbell said of his final shot. “Hit that and kinda knew the game was out of reach. It felt good to put the game away.”
Campbell scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half. He did so on 7-for-7 shooting, including a 3-for-3 effort from 3-point distance, while playing all 20 minutes down the stretch. In all, Campbell knocked down 11 of his 15 shot attempts in the win, totaled five made 3-pointers, and racked up two assists and two steals.
“Shamrock was on fire,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said. “They aren’t losing when Shamrock gets 30, I’ll tell you that right now. He hits threes and he hits mid-range. Give all the credit to them. Give credit to our guys. We got down 16 or 18 points and had a chance to cut it to three. We didn’t let up.”
Four Saints finished in double figures on Saturday. Freshmen Andrew Cook and Garrett Long combined for 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting. Cook scored 14 in the first half and ended up with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Long added 12 points and six rebounds.
“They’re just a nice complement to the guys that are returners,” Paulson said of his freshmen. “We’re lucky to sign them. We knew what they could do. They’re just freshmen, so they’re still learning. There was a little bit of inconsistency at the beginning of the year, but now they’re used to the speed of the game and they’re just playing with a lot of confidence.”
Carroll neared peak offensive efficiency in the first half. The Saints scored 47 points on 51.5 percent shooting and made six 3-pointers. Three Saints had at least 10 points at the break and Carroll led Providence by a dozen.
Carroll totaled 23 assists on 31 made baskets in the win, turned the ball over just seven times in 40 minutes, and shot 49.2 percent as a team.
“I thought that when we played under control and got in the paint, got good post touches, I thought we kinda got whatever we wanted,” Campbell said. “They collapsed hard on Jovan like every team is going to do. He did a good job finding people, I know he got me a couple. I think when we move it and get post touches that we’re really tough to guard.”
Still, Providence made runs. The Argos trimmed Carroll’s lead to seven mid-way in the second half, but Campbell responded with a 3-pointer that sparked an 8-0 Saints run. Later in the half, Providence used a 9-0 run to get within five points. From there, Campbell did what he did to keep Carroll in front.
Brendan Howard poured in a team-high 21 points for the Argos on Saturday. He backed that up with 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. Dawson Fowler chipped in 10 points, while Emmett Linton III and Elijah Oliver each added nine points.
The Frontier Conference’s leading scorer, Marcus Stephens, did not suit up for Providence on Saturday.
Providence finished plus-one on the offensive boards in the loss. Carroll held a plus-one overall edge in rebounding. The Argos shot 44.4 percent (28-for-63) from the field and out-paced Carroll 34-22 on points in the paint.
“We rebounded with Carroll for once, which we hardly ever do,” Keller said. “Our two bigs had 18 rebounds. I thought Jake Olsen did a good job tonight. He’s gotta look to score a little more. Our problem has been 3-point shooting. We had some looks, and if they went down, it might have been a different game. [Carroll] was definitely the better team tonight.”
Carroll’s Jovan Sljivancanin fell one rebound short of a double-double in the win with 10 points and nine boards. He also added four assists. Brendan Temple chipped in seven points, four assists and three rebounds for the Saints.
With the win, Carroll improves to 21-3 on the season and 8-2 in league play. The Saints keep pace with league-leading Montana Tech who sits one game ahead in the conference standings at 9-1 following a win against Montana State Northern on Saturday.
For No. 12-ranked Carroll, the next three games are at home, including a Feb. 10 matchup with Tech.
“It’s good, gotta keep it going,” Campbell said of Saturday’s win. “We need all three of them. Good to get a win, just looking at the next one.”
No. 7 Carroll women even season series against No. 16 Providence
The Saints needed to knock off Providence on Saturday. In a top-25 conference matchup that brought with it plenty of implications in the league standings, Carroll did just that, beating the Argos 60-45 behind 13 points from Jamie Pickens.
“It gives us a chance, it gives us some breathing room,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “You go down two games to Rocky and Providence – we’re in a three-team race here – it really hurts. As much as you wanna make it seem like it doesn’t and you’re trying to stay positive that we still have a shot, it’s gonna be that much harder. [This win] gave the kids the sense that this is an opportunity for us. We’ve gotta seize it and we’ve gotta go after it.”
With Carroll’s win and a Rocky Mountain College loss to Montana Western, the Saints are now just one game back of both the Battlin’ Bears and Argos. The Saints are 7-3 in league play, while Rocky and Providence are now 8-2. Five regular-season league games remain.
In what was a two-point game at halftime, Carroll controlled the second half. The Saints limited Providence to 32.1 percent shooting in the game’s final 20 minutes, including a 4-for-15 effort in the fourth quarter.
“Carroll played a good game, I thought they did a heck of a job tonight,” Providence head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well and a lot of that was because of them. I thought Pickens played really well, she’s been coming out on fire to start the games, and again tonight she did that. We kinda weathered the storm in the first half and again in the third quarter, but couldn’t quite hold on to take care of it in the fourth. Couldn’t make enough baskets.”
Parker Esary and Emilee Maldonado, Providence’s two leading scorers, scored a combined 23 on 11-for-27 shooting. In the fourth quarter, a period in which the Argos totaled just eight points, that duo combined for only two points.
Maldonado finished with nine points, four rebounds and five assists in the loss, while Esary poured in 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
“You’ve gotta credit Sienna, Kamden and Jaidyn, those guys were super aggressive on [Maldonado], and then our posts did such a great job,” Sayers said. “I was on our posts early in the year about their effort and how hard they were playing defensively. They’ve turned into great post defenders and they’re really jumping out and covering some ground. I’m super proud of their effort and how hard they’re playing on the defensive end.”
Offensively, Sayers was pleased with how her team moved the basketball. Carroll totaled 17 assists on 24 made field goals in the win. Sienna Swannack led that effort, adding seven assists to her six points and eight rebounds.
Carroll finished plus-10 on the boards, including plus-three on the offensive glass. Christine Denny matched her seven points with seven rebounds while Pickens paced the team with three offensive boards.
Dani Wagner (11) and Kamden Hilborn (10) each joined Pickens in double figures. Carroll forced 12 Providence turnovers, including eight in the first half, and turned them into 12 points. Carroll was also plus-six in the points in the paint department.
“When we play aggressively on the defensive end, it leads to a lot offensively,” Sayers said. “Tonight was a perfect example of that. We got the ball moving, we shared the ball and kids played super aggressive. That’s what we needed tonight. We needed to battle back after that loss to Rocky.”
On the personal milestone side of things, PE Center fans witnessed Parker Esary, one of the more decorated players in Providence women’s basketball program history, score her 2,000th career point. She needed eight points to accomplish the feat and did so on a second-quarter basket.
“It’s a really special thing,” Himmelberg said. “When she came in as a freshman we knew she was a special girl. She’s shown it from the beginning. Always been in double digits every year. She’s a workhorse, takes care of her body and just works really hard. Just so proud of her. She was an All-American as a freshman, an All-American all four years. Hopefully we’ll get it again this year.”
Esary is the first four-year All-American in Argos program history. She is currently averaging 15.4 points per game this season, and if she maintains that average, Esary would finish her career with three-straight seasons averaging at least 15 points per game.
With nine points on Saturday, Emilee Maldonado is now just 31 points away from crossing the 2,000-point threshold. Maldonado was the program’s first, first-team All-American and is currently the Argos’ leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.
“They came in as freshmen together,” Himmelberg said of his two star players. “It’s a special thing when they come in as freshmen and bond from the beginning. They’re both really good. They take care of the ball and pass it well. Emilee is going to be at 2,000 [points] next week, probably, so to have two girls hit 2,000 [points] is just unheard of and special. One of the most dynamic duos we’ve ever had.”
Providence falls to 21-4 on the season with Saturday’s loss, while Carroll improves to 19-5.
