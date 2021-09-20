This week's Sidelines revisits a miracle liver transplant, the York 38 bike race, and a Paralympics record setter.
On September 8, former Helena Capital and Carroll College football standout Troy Grovom, 56, who was waiting for a liver transplant at his sister's home in North Carolina, received an unexpected call from the hospital.
"Duke Medical called and notified us that Troy was the backup for a potential donor liver," Troy's brother in law, Paul Dordal wrote in an email. "When he became the primary at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (September 9), he needed to be at the hospital by 5:30, so we jumped in the car and raced the 3 1/2-hour drive to the hospital."
Dordal related that there were also two backups in Montana, offering a portion of their livers; one being the school principal in Belt, and the other a former Carroll teammate of Troy's. He noted in an earlier correspondence that a living donor can donate up to 50% of their liver and it will regenerate to 100% within two to three months.
Grovom's transplant surgery started at 11 p.m., and for the next 10-plus hours, the hospital sent texts to the family every two hours with the message "procedure continues." He came out of surgery at 9 a.m. Friday (September 10) and was moved to the ICU.
"The surgeon said it was a difficult operation due to the large blood vessels around his liver, but Troy is stable and doing well with a new, although slightly used, liver," Dordal wrote.
On that Saturday he was sitting up with a big smile, the next day he watched the U.S. Open Tennis finals, and by the following Thursday (September 16) he had been moved to a new room and was on his feet and moving around, with the aid of a walker.
"Thank you all," his sister, Laureen Dordal wrote to her friends and family on Facebook last week. "Troy will have to be at Duke for a month."
At the York 38 Special bicycle race, Jeanette Ingham, 44, of San Antonio, Texas, led a sweep four females as the top placers, followed by Helenans Debra Morrell (65) at runner-up, Cassi Sherley (35), and fourth-place finisher Terry Beal (52). Rounding out the top local-area cyclists were Colton Sherley and David Pepper, who came in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Former Carroll student, Susannah Scaroni, captured the gold medal in the women's T53/T54 5,000 meters at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics in August. A paraplegic, Scaroni, 30, who trains with the University of Illinois wheelchair racing team, broke the Paralympic record with a clocking of 10 minutes, 52.57 seconds, and just missed the world record by 1.4 seconds.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.