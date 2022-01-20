HELENA — A career-best effort from Sienna Swannack and 27 points from Jovan Sljivancanin helped Carroll’s basketball teams earn a Frontier Conference doubleheader sweep against Montana Western on Thursday night in the PE Center. Carroll’s women downed the Bulldogs 73-64 and the men followed with an 84-73 victory.
Swannack was on fire all night for the Saints. She knocked down four 3-pointers, including a step-back triple with under a minute left in the third quarter that put Carroll up eight points.
“I’ve been trying to explain to Sienna that she’s absolutely unguardable when she puts her mind to it,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I think she’s starting to realize that when everybody is trying to keep the ball out of Dani’s hands and they’re locking on to Christine and Jamie that she’s the one that can go make a play. When we got in trouble in that first half and Dani was on the bench in foul trouble, she really took over.”
Swannack scored a game-high 24 points in the Saints’ 17th win of the season. That mark establishes a new career high and represents her second game this season with 20-plus points.
Sayers said she has been on Swannack about stepping up her aggressiveness on the offensive end, something that has translated of late. In Swannack’s last eight games, she has scored at least 12 points four times, a span that includes a 19-, 20- and now 24-point performance.
“She’s been trying to tell me that for a long time, just with my athleticism,” Swannack said. “It’s something that she’s talked with me a lot about. I don’t think I’ve really come into that yet, but it’s my senior year so I’m trying to contribute in all the ways that I can. If it's a big scoring game, a big rebounding game, a big assist game or big stops on their best player, that’s the role that I’m gonna be in.”
Swannack also added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Carroll’s victory. She knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the second quarter and anchored an 8-1 Saints run out of halftime with a triple.
“She’s just playing big-time right now,” Sayers said. “She’s playing like an All-American and we really need that. It helps us so much because it’s tough to key on one guard when you’ve got two out there doing the work.”
Leading by eight heading into the fourth quarter. Carroll saw its advantage diminish to as little as three points following a 3-point play by Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald. The Saints handled Western’s full-court pressure well down the stretch, however, breaking the press and oftentimes getting easy buckets around the rim.
Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens each joined Swannack in double figures with 13 and 12 points. Christine Denny added seven points and Jaidyn Lyman scored four points off the bench.
With the game tied 30-30 at halftime, Carroll began to get some separation. The Saints went to a zone to open the second half and held Western to just nine points in the third quarter. That allowed Carroll some breathing room, and with a 26-point fourth quarter, the Saints were able to out-last Western for the victory.
“I think the biggest thing was just the patience in the second half,” Sayers said. “Western is flying around, they speed you up, and we were really struggling to get the ball in the paint to Jamie. Every time we were able to get the ball in there in the second half, something good happened…I think our patience to really work the ball in there was huge in the second half.”
Fitzgerald paced the Bulldogs with 23 points on 6-for-13 shooting. She also added six rebounds and four assists to her ledger. Shainy Mack added nine points and Sydney Sheridan, Mesa King and Natali Denning each scored six points in the loss.
Western out-scored Carroll 32-18 in the paint, but Carroll was plus-seven in points off turnovers. Western shot 50 percent (23-for-46) from the field for the game, while Carroll finished at 52 percent following a 7-for-8 fourth quarter.
Carroll improves to 17-4 on the season and 5-2 in league play with the win. The Saints also improved to 2-0 against Western.
“Now we’ve got one more matchup with them at home,” Sayers said. “We didn’t want them to come in here and even that series. We wanted to come out and play super aggressive and protect our own court.”
Saints men down Western
Playing shorthanded did not impact Carroll’s ability to get a tough conference victory over Western. Ifeanyi Okeke and Murat Guzelocak did not play on Thursday, but utilizing a rotation of eight players, the Saints handled the Bulldogs to get to 19-2 on the season.
“I’m glad that everybody took their role and did their job,” senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “I think each individual sacrificed a bit of themselves to make up for the loss. I’m glad we came out together. It was a great game plan, we executed and we got a win.”
Playing much smaller lineups, ones that sometimes saw Sljivancanin as the five man, Carroll routinely gave up size against Western. Still, the Saints finished plus-12 on the boards, including plus-six on the offensive boards.
Sljivancanin scored a game-high 27 points for the Saints and added 11 rebounds and four steals for his 16th double-double of the season.
“I just played my game,” Sljivancanin said. “I was able to get some offensive rebounds on our missed threes. I just had put-backs, so that was easy points right there. They went to zone and I figured that I was going to be open a lot at the 3-point line. Coach put me on the perimeter. He had Shamrock run from corner to corner. I realized that they were collapsing on the ball, so as soon as it was turned to me, I knew that I needed to step into shots.”
Carroll also received a huge lift from Jonny Hillman on Thursday. Known for his defensive prowess during any given game, Hillman was often matched up with Western’s post player after Carroll’s starting big man, Brendan Temple, was forced out of the game with foul trouble.
Hillman notched three steals to go along with three assists and two rebounds. He also scored seven points, all of which came in the first half as part of a 17-0 Carroll run. That built a 14-point edge for the home team, and after Western cut that first-half advantage to six points, the Saints entered the halftime locker room up 11.
“Jonny Hillman was very good on defense, active hands, he caused some turnovers,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He took [Jalen] Hodges a little bit. Kind of a size disadvantage, but Jonny definitely gave us some toughness on him.”
Freshman Andrew Cook earned his second career start on Thursday. Playing with a short bench, the Saints leaned on Cook, needing him for 36 minutes. In that time, Cook knocked down seven of his nine shots and finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists.
“He’s doing some great things as a freshman,” Sljivancanin said of Cook. “Hitting threes, getting dunks, hitting buzzer-beaters. Him as a freshman doing that is really impressive to see…Really excited for him. He has great potential. Coach has been hard on him, but he just accepts that and gets tougher every game.”
Cook had a game earlier this season in which he scored 20 points. Thursday’s effort gives him four double-digit performances this season.
In the first half, Cook got the crowd firmly behind the Saints. He crossed over a Western defender, drove the lane, and flushed the basketball to the thunderous cheers of the crowd. In the second half, Cook buried some tough jumpers, including one around the four-minute mark that increased Carroll’s lead to 20 points.
“It felt good,” Cook said of his dunk. “I saw the lane and I just dunked it. I just went for it.”
Cook is now averaging 5.7 points per game on 46 percent shooting. In seven conference games, including two starts, those numbers increase to 8.6 points per game on 60 percent shooting. Cook said he is thanking God for all the success and that it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.
“I work hard,” Cook said. “These are the moments that I work for. I played in a really tough league in high school, playing against a ton of high-major guys. That has really prepared me. Also playing against Shamrock and Jovan in practice, they're some of the best players in the whole country. That helps a lot.”
When asked if this level of play is what Carroll fans can expect from him in the future, Cook nodded his head in agreement and simply said, “and more.”
Western responded to Carroll’s lead, cutting the Saints’ advantage to as little as seven points, but with some free throws, Carroll was able to seal the game in its favor.
“[Western] zoned us a lot but we were ready for it,” Paulson said. “We struggled at the end against the zone, but in the second half at crunch time, we separated and found the right guys. I thought Andrew had a tremendous game being aggressive. Jovan and Shamrock were very good, as usual. We weren’t great, but we were good enough to win. I just thought we let down a little bit at the end, but overall the guys played super hard.”
Shamrock Campbell joined Cook and Sljivancanin in double figures with 19 points. Gui Pedra added five off the bench.
Jamal Stephenson led the way for Western, scoring 18 points and dishing out four assists. Ky Kouba made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Max Clark and Jalen Hodges each chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Western shot 50 percent (27-for-54) from the field for the game and made five second-half 3-pointers. Carroll made better than 61 percent of its shots in the first half and finished at nearly 52 percent for the game. The Saints buried nine 3-pointers in the win.
Carroll was plus-10 in points off turnovers and plus-11 in second chance points. Western held a plus-12 advantage scoring in the paint.
“It was tough,” Sljivancanin said of the defensive assignments. “I had to play some five, Jonny having to guard their centers. It was really tough, but we were grinding. On defense, we were flying around, being tough. I think we did a pretty good job with rebounding. I’m glad we were still able to play our game.”
Paulson confirmed post game that Okeke had violated Carroll’s code of conduct and cited that as the reason he missed Thursday’s game. Paulson could not comment further.
Carroll will be back in action on Saturday, in Butte, against Montana Tech. Tip offs are scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. for the women’s and men’s games.
