Sienna Swannack vs. RMC

No. 11-ranked Carroll beat No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 65-47 on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, limiting the Battlin' Bears to a season-low (tied) amount of points. Carroll turned Rocky over 17 times, notching 11 steals in the victory.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Sienna Swannack is the epitome of a team-first mindset.

The fifth-year Carroll senior has filled just about every on-court role for head coach Rachelle Sayers and the Saints, putting in the work to know four different positions and playing with the effort to guard one-through-four effectively.

Sienna Swannack vs. Willamette 2

Carroll graduate student Sienna Swannack became the newest member of the Saints' 1,000-point club on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, when she hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer against Willamette. Pictured: Swannack hoists the 3-pointer that gave her career points 998, 999 and 1,000.
Sienna Swannack vs. Providence

Carroll's Sienna Swannack attempts to set up a play during the Saints' 60-45 win over Providence inside the PE Center during the 2021-22 season.

