HELENA — Sienna Swannack is the epitome of a team-first mindset.
The fifth-year Carroll senior has filled just about every on-court role for head coach Rachelle Sayers and the Saints, putting in the work to know four different positions and playing with the effort to guard one-through-four effectively.
From something of a defensive specialist her freshman season, Swannack blossomed into a reliable third or fourth scorer for the Saints while maintaining that same “gritty mindset” that makes successful defenders.
She returned for her fifth and final year of eligibility this season, not to be team’s leading scorer, but to supply that same irreplaceable, do-everything, quality of play that’s helped lift the Saints to new heights over the last half-decade.
“She could’ve easily, in this fifth year, wanted to come in and be the All-American and be the one who we’re running all the stuff for,” Sayers said. “She just wants to win.”
“She wants to do whatever is asked of her by her teammates or her coaches for our team to be successful. Because she is so extremely talented, she’s one of those players that has an impact on every play, on both ends of the floor.”
Swannack said she believes much of her versatility stems from her freshman year when she gained experience in a variety of roles just trying to find as much playing time as possible.
Swannack’s ball-handling skills make her a viable option to fill-in at point guard when Kamden Hilborn is on the bench or banged up, while her length at 5-foot-9 allows her to guard almost any player on the court and battle in the paint for rebounds.
From her sophomore year on, Swannack has displayed the ability to score the basketball. Before her collegiate career is over, Swannack will likely have scored north of 1,200 career points, having surpassed the 1,000-point plateau earlier this season.
She’s already eclipsed 600 career rebounds, 325 assists and 165 steals, prompting Sayers to call her “the most versatile player” she’s ever coached.
Swannack is also nearing 200 made 3-pointers for her career.
“I think that [versatility] more so comes from just being here for five years and the basketball IQ that I’ve developed, knowing every position,” Swannack said. “I really enjoy that [Sayers] trusts me in that aspect to play any role that she gives me.”
Swannack’s final year in purple and gold is shaping up to be a career-best.
She’s five rebounds, one assist and six steals away from tying single-season career-highs, all while maintaining a field goal percentage around 40 percent and sinking the second-most 3-pointers on Carroll’s roster (40).
Swannack is averaging 7.8 points per game in her last four – a stretch that includes a 15-point game against Montana Western. In each of those games, Swannack dished out four or more assists and grabbed three or more rebounds while playing an average of 38 minutes.
“They’re experienced but they’re also so willing to do whatever they need to do for the good of the team,” Sayers said of Swannack and fellow fifth-year senior Kamden Hilborn. “All of [the players] think like that, and they think like that because that’s the modeling that they’re getting from their leaders.”
“It comes from Sienna and it comes from Kam every single day. When they see that the best players and leaders on this team are giving everything for the betterment of the team, then it’s easy for the others to do what’s asked of them.”
Swannack could easily average 12-15 points per game.
That’s evident when she scores 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting (4-for-5 3PT) like she did on Nov. 12 against Marian or when she knocked down four 3-pointers in a win that sent Carroll to the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game last season.
That’s not her role, though, and while Swannack is more than capable of providing that scoring, she’s much more valuable to the Saints doing more of the dirty work like rebounding and playing defense.
In other words, Swannack knows her role and she executes it at a high level, just like the rest of her teammates have done this season.
There aren’t any egos on Carroll’s roster, or individuals seeking the spotlight. Swannack said the team trusts each other and respects one another and listens when leaders speak.
That’s part of what’s made Carroll so successful this year as the Saints take an 11-game win streak into the Frontier Tournament.
“We know how to be the best and where everybody needs to be for us to be the best that we can be,” Swannack said. “Everybody accepts that. There’s no pouting about it. Everyone loves each other and trusts each other [with what] what we’re striving to do.”
What the Saints are striving to do, now that tournament time has rolled around, is sweep the regular-season and league tournament titles for the second time in three seasons.
As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Carroll begins that effort on Monday.
