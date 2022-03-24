HELENA — Six Frontier Conference men’s basketball players from four different teams were announced as members of the NAIA All-America teams on Thursday.
Carroll’s Jovan Sljivancanin headlined the group as the conference’s only first-team selection, while Montana Tech’s Sindou Diallo garnered second-team honors. Saints senior Shamrock Campbell earned third-team recognition, while Tech’s Caleb Bellach, Montana State Northern’s Mascio McCadney and Montana Western’s Jalen Hodges rounded out the Frontier’s representation as honorable mentions.
Sljivancanin becomes just the fifth Carroll men’s basketball player to earn a first-team selection, joining J.D. Solomon, Zach Taylor, Ryan Imhoff and Match Burnham.
The senior from Belgrade, Serbia, paced the Saints in points, rebounds, assists and steals and averaged 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Sljivancanin logged 20 double-doubles in 31 games played, including six-straight to begin the season.
Sixteen times Sljivancanin scored at least 20 points in a game and he eclipsed double digits in every game he played during his senior season. Earlier this year, Sljivancanin crossed the 1,500-point, 1,000-rebound, 250-assist plateau. He notched his 50th career double-double on Feb. 12 against Rocky Mountain College.
Sljivancanin’s 1,940 career points are the fifth-most all-time in Saints program history and make him just the fifth Carroll men’s basketball player with at least that many points scored.
Sljivancanin, who was voted the Frontier’s Player of the Year, is now a three-time All-American after garnering second-team honors following his junior season and an honorable mention accolade in 2020.
Tech’s Diallo is now a two-time All-American, adding this year’s honor to an honorable mention selection from a year ago. The senior averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Orediggers this season, helping lead them to their first regular-season league title (shared or outright) since the 1992-93 season and first tournament championship since 1999.
Diallo earned first-team All-Conference honors this season, and after scoring 487 points, is now sixth all-time on Tech’s scoring list with nearly 1,500 career points.
Carroll’s Campbell shot a combined 19-for-34 (56 percent) from the field in the Saints’ final two games. He scored 25 points to lift Carroll past Mount Vernon Nazarene in the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round as the Saints made a Round of 32 run and finished the season 29-5.
Campbell averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during his senior campaign. He shot 50 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from 3-point distance. Seven times he scored at least 20 points in a game, including a career-best 30-point performance on Jan. 29 against Providence.
Campbell was also voted first-team All-Conference and was a member of the league’s all-defensive team.
Bellach, in his first team with Tech, averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The transfer from NCAA Division I Montana State was tabbed Frontier Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection.
Northern’s McCadney finished the season third in the league in scoring at 18.8 points per game. He accomplished that on 46.4 percent shooting, including 38.9 percent from 3-point distance. McCadney also pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game and dished out over three assists per contest.
Hodges paced Western in scoring during his senior season, averaging 16.1 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting. Eight times Hodges scored at least 20 points, culminating in a 40-point outburst on Feb. 17 against Rocky Mountain.
Hodges, who adds his All-American honor to a first-team All-Conference selection, won the 2022 NAIA Slam Dunk Contest last week in Kansas City, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.