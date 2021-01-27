HELENA — The first installment of our Frontier Conference women’s basketball power rankings comes at a time when there are clear-cut bookends to the league standings -- that is to say a definite best and worst team. In the middle is where things get foggy as teams are fighting for conference placement having played a different number of games this season.
We will try to untangle some of that in these power rankings as the conference slate barrels toward its latter portion.
1. Carroll College -- 15-2, 9-1 Frontier
The Saints proved themselves to be the conferences’ best when they beat their closest competition, Montana Western, in back-to-back games at the PE Center earlier this month. In the time before that and since, Carroll has beat up on lower-level league opponents, most recently clubbing Montana Tech by double digits in consecutive outings.
Carroll is led by three double figure scorers and is one of the better defensive rebounding teams in the NAIA. Senior Danielle Wagner has made 43 3-pointers this season and averages better than 45 percent from that range.
The Saints were scheduled to play at Rocky Mountain College this weekend but the games were canceled due to COVID-19.
2. Providence -- 4-3, 4-3 Frontier
The Argonauts went on the road this week and split games with Montana Western, the team directly in front of them in league standings. That created very little separation in the standings, with the tiebreaker here being Providence’s home overtime win against Carroll earlier this season.
Providence features the Frontier leader in points and assists per game in senior Emilee Maldonado. Two players average north of 16 points per game for the Argonauts as the team ranks inside the top-10 nationally in defensive rebounding and free throw percentage.
3. Montana Western -- 8-4, 6-4 Frontier
The Bulldogs beat Providence by double figures on Saturday, only to turn around and lose 67-64 on Sunday at home. With that fourth defeat in league play, Providence slid ahead of them in the loss column. Western won seven of its first eight games to start the season, but that streak was halted by Carroll who edged them out in back-to-back nail-biters nearly two weeks ago.
Western averages over 13.5 steals per game by full-court pressing its opponents after nearly every made basket. The Bulldogs rank top-15 in the NAIA in steals per contest and also turnover margin at plus-8.1 for the season.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 4-9, 3-6 Frontier
Northern is fresh off back-to-back home victories against Rocky Mountain College. The Skylights’ only other conference win came against Montana Tech on Jan. 17, stopping a seven-game losing streak. Northern has now won three of its last four league games, but does not have another scheduled until Feb. 6 due to COVID-19.
Senior Peyton Kehr is Northern’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game. She also ranks 22nd in the nation with a 3-point field goal percentage of 46.6 percent.
5. Montana Tech -- 4-8, 4-8 Frontier
The Orediggers were tied with Carroll at halftime on Sunday, but were out-scored 40-25 in the second half. That marked a regular season sweep at the hands of the Saints, as Tech has now lost three-straight games and four of its last five.
Still, Tech is a top-15 team in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage, led by senior Mollie Peoples.
6. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-5, 1-5 Frontier
Rocky Mountain did not begin its season until Jan. 4 and has played the least amount of games of any team in the Frontier. The Battlin’ Bears are fresh off back-to-back losses to Northern on the road and have just an eight-point victory over Tech to hang their hats on so far this season.
Rocky Mountain is ranked top-50 nationally in just three categories, and no higher than 35th. Junior Shauna Bribiescas is the Battlin’ Bears’ leading scorer at north of 14 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.