ASHLAND, Ore. - The Carroll College Women's Basketball team dropped their season-opening game at Southern Oregon on Thursday, 51-47.
It was not the outcome that the No. 4 Saints expected as they opened their 2022-23 season, but no one is hitting the panic button in the Carroll locker room. The Saints dropped a tightly-contested game to last year's CCC Tournament Champion, Southern Oregon in Ashland, Ore. and will leave with a better understanding of where their flaws may lie early in this new season.
Carroll jumped out to a 16-12 lead after one quarter of play, with the tandem of Jamie Pickens and Maddie Geritz leading the charge offensively, accounting for 10 combined points.
The Saints would outscore the Raiders 13-10 in the second quarter to take a 29-22 lead heading into the halftime break.
Southern Oregon would shift the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Saints 13-8 in the third quarter, and cutting the Saints' lead to two heading into the final quarter, 37-35.
The Raiders would score 16 in the final frame, shooting 41.7% from the field as a team, led by Kami Walk's nine points, to finish off the upset victory for SOU.
Southern Oregon scored 21 points off of Carroll turnovers, and went 5-16 from the three-point line. Kami Walk finished the night with 14 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Raiders.
The Saints struggled from beyond the arc, going just 1-7 from three-point land as a team.
Jamie Pickens showed why she was a Preseason Player of the Year honoree, as the only Saint to finish with double-digits in points. Pickens ended the night with game-highs 24 points, and 9 rebounds.
Kyndall Keller played 35 minutes for the Saints, adding six points and six rebounds of her own.
The Saints will turn their attention towards an exhibition contest with NCAA Division I Oregon tomorrow night in Eugene, before heading back to Helena for a pair of games in front of their home crowd at the PE Center against NCAA Division II MSU Billings on Tuesday, and No. 1 Thomas More on Friday.
