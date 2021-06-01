HELENA — Lee Walburn had to make an addition to his luggage on the return trip from Alabama last week. The trophy itself was relatively small, but what it represents — a National Championship — reaches toward the pinnacle of what student-athletes hope to accomplish at the collegiate level.
Scoring a school-record 7,095 points over the course of two days at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Walburn claimed the title for Carroll in the decathlon.
“Since I recruited him, that was our plan,” Saints track and field coach Harry Clark said. “To come in and win a national championship. Right now, we are right on track with what we talked about, so it’s really cool to see it actually happen. He didn’t have any super spectacular things [happen], but he was just Steady Eddie. Every event he was good at.”
Breaking the 7,000-point-plateau was something Walburn and Clark had their eyes set on entering nationals and it took finishing no lower than eighth in a single event to accomplish that.
To pull ahead and stay there, Walburn finished top-three in three of the final five events on Thursday, including a win in the javelin with a throw of 56.61 meters. That event gave Walburn a bit of breathing room heading into the 1500-meter run, but Joseph Dotson was still less than 200 points out of first.
Walburn ran a 4:33.79 to finish right on the heels of Dotson, setting a new personal record and holding onto his lead in the process.
“It’s kind of intimidating when they stick the No. 1 on your chest and you see where everyone is placed,” Walburn said. “We had talked about the guy in second [that] he’s a really good runner and he’s had some really good times. Our coach said that I had to stick next to him if I was gonna keep first. So it was the adrenaline and the fear of not letting that kid get ahead. I just stuck to him and we both ran really good times.”
Clark, a former decathlete himself, described Walburn’s performance during the two-day event as fun to watch and said there never was a moment he feared his athlete would get anything other than an outstanding result.
Competing as a sophomore but actually closer to a freshman in terms of eligibility, Walburn has seemingly already mastered the trait that can make or break decathletes.
“You need to have great mental strength,” Clark said. “You just have to know that you’re not competing against another person, you’re always competing against yourself...You have to be Steady Eddie and let it go if something goes wrong, or if something goes great, you still have to let it go. You have to be so consistent with everything you do to score well. That’s what he does.”
Walburn posted a top-five finish in seven of the 10 events, winning the 100-meter dash to go along with his javelin throw.
“It’s what you have to do,” Walburn said. “You can’t focus on something that went wrong or something that went good because you’ve got something else to do...Just gotta have a short memory. You enjoy the little victories. If you get a good throw, it helps your confidence for the next event and if you don’t do well, it gives you the motivation to step up and get a better mark in the next one.”
That consistency has not been limited to individual events. Walburn was a state champion in the 300-meter hurdles as a senior at Whitefish High School and finished top-five in the heptathlon at the indoor nationals in March for Carroll.
It was Willie Roche, Walburn’s high school coach, who ran for Clark at Carroll and played a big part in getting the newly minted national champion in purple and gold.
“Carroll was one of the only schools that ever showed interest in me,” Walburn said. “It’s kinda the underdog mentality of wanting to do better for your smaller school. Being from Whitefish and having a coach who went to Carroll was a huge influence on my decision to go there.”
Walburn set his qualifying mark for the decathlon at the Trudnowski Open back in April with a 6,528-point effort, breaking, at the time, Carroll’s program record. While still a solid mark, Walburn said he was sick during that performance, contributing to his national mark being 567 points higher.
“I knew if I could get through a decathlon being sick and throwing up that when it came to nationals that people were going to underestimate my score,” Walburn said. “The adrenaline [helped], too, and being on that stage and knowing how good all the athletes are. It helps you push yourself to get marks you didn’t know you could get.”
It is that kind of mindset that has made Walburn and Carroll such a good fit over the last year. For an underclassman, being able to do things at a consistent level, and a consistently high level at that, while also having the guts to compete against juniors and seniors, is rare. It is even more rare to see an athlete who is essentially a freshman actually win a national championship.
“It’s maturity,” Clark said. “I don’t know if he would’ve been this good last year because he had a whole year to get better at throwing events and things like that. Now, he’s got super confidence and is really ready to go next year.”
Winning a national title was always on the short-term to-do list for Walburn, but on the long-term side is getting to the Olympic trials. The current qualifying standard for the decathlon is 7,900 points, a goal that feels obtainable if the floor is nearly 7,100 points.
“It’s just about getting that score as close as we can to that trials mark,” Walburn said. “Each year, it’s just gonna be trying to improve in each event and get a score that’s closing in on 8,000. Hopefully in the next four years, we’ll be able to go to trials.”
Getting his score up will require more of that steadiness Walburn exhibited during his first full collegiate season and run toward a championship.
“He’s just going to get better and better and better,” Clark said. “He deserves what he gets, he’s the hardest-working kid on our team. Everything coming his way, he put into it. He’s a dream to coach and great for the program. National Champions never hurt the program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.