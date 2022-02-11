HELENA — Kurt Paulson emerged from Carroll’s locker room drenched in water his team soaked him with during the post game celebration after the No. 11-ranked Saints knocked off No. 14 Montana Tech 80-66 to draw even with the Orediggers for first place in the men’s Frontier Conference standings.
Carroll now owns the season series 2-1 over Tech and has won 15-straight home games, including 10-straight under Paulson, against its rival from Butte. Carroll accomplished that on Thursday night in front of 2,000-plus fans in a packed PE Center, spectators who came to watch the Saints battle Tech on Senior Night.
Before the game, the Saints honored their three seniors. Shamrock Campbell, Jovan Sljivancanin and Jaedon Lieberg were recognized by their team and Carroll faithful for their contributions and commitment to the program.
“We knew from the start this was going to be a special night,” Carroll junior Jonny Hillman said. “The crowd was electric tonight. It was so much fun playing with this crowd and this team. Celebrating senior night – Shamrock, Jovan, Jaedon – just such a fun night altogether.”
It was a game the Saints needed. Lose and Tech claimed at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title and would have been in the driver’s seat to earn the No. 1 seed in the league tournament. Now, Carroll is in that position, a luxury that comes with a first-round bye and home court advantage throughout.
Carroll exhibited one of its best defensive efforts of the season on Thursday night. Already a top-10 team nationally in points allowed per game, the Saints yielded just 66 to Tech. Yes, the Orediggers shot 66.7 percent from the field in the second half, but attempted just 18 shots. For reference, Carroll shot 67.7 percent in the second half, but attempted 31 shots, making 21 of them.
Carroll turned Tech over 13 times, garnering 10 steals in the process. Jonny Hillman, one of the Saints’ best defenders, totaled a team-high five steals, including four in the second half. Multiple times, those plays led to Saints buckets, contributing to their plus-six edge in points off turnovers.
“Jonny is just a beast,” Carroll senior Shamrock Campbell said. “He made so many plays tonight. It seemed like he was getting his hands on everything, ripping people, and I think we kinda fed off that…Jonny was a beast out there. Everyone was flying around, we all just competed, the crowd was awesome.”
Hillman said he entered the game knowing he would be matched up on Tech’s No. 2-leading scorer, Caleb Bellach. He said he was locked in from the start on a night where playing good defense would be hard against a team of Tech’s offensive caliber.
Hillman brought energy with seven first-half points. He got his team a handful of easy transition buckets off deflected passes and even ran the floor to pick up a loose ball and finish a Carroll fast break.
In the second half, it was more of the same. Hillman sent the PE Center crowd into a frenzy when he blocked a Sindou Diallo driving lay-up attempt, one of two blocks for him on the night.
Hillman was one of four Saints to crack double figures in the victory. He hit a big 3-pointer late in the second half that gave Carroll a 13-point advantage and ended up with 12 points. Hillman also pulled down six rebounds, dished out five assists and logged two blocked shots.
Shamrock Campbell knocked down important shots all night, ending up with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Campbell also totaled six assists and failed to turn the ball over in 33 minutes. Whether the Saints needed a bucket out of a timeout, or to end a Tech run, or kick off one of their own, Campbell was Carroll’s guy on Thursday.
“I just wanted to be aggressive tonight,” Campbell said.
Big-man Brendan Temple scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. He converted a 3-point play around the five-minute mark of the second half that put Carroll up by double figures, one of at least two such plays the big fella made in the victory. Temple finished 8-for-11 from the field and added four rebounds.
Jovan Sljivancanin added 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Garrett Long chipped in nine points off the bench, while Andrew Cook scored six points to go along with two rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Carroll’s leading scorer garnered plenty of attention from Tech’s defense, leaving other guys to step up and fill that void. Without Sljivancanin being a huge scoring factor, the Saints still shot 55.6 percent from the field, topped 80 points, and dished out 21 total assists on 35 made baskets.
“I just loved the assist numbers for our team,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “I thought Jovan did an unbelievable job of not forcing. He draws so much attention from Tech and every team it seems like. He made all the right passes, had five assists. You saw what the other guys could do. Brendan Temple, Jonny Hillman, Garrett Long, just to name a few, they were the recipients and they all came through for us.”
Carroll scored 48 points in the second half and built as big as a 16-point advantage after leading by just one point at halftime. Carroll held a plus-eight edge in the rebounding battle and was plus-five on the offensive glass. The Saints scored 42 points in the paint, 14 more than Tech.
Caleb Bellach and Keeley Bake each scored 16 points for Tech in the loss. Sindou Diallo added 13 points, while Taylor England and Derrius Collins chipped in eight and six points.
“The difference was just [Carroll’s] confidence,” Tech senior Taylor England said. “People play like all-stars at home, and that goes for everyone in the Frontier. We’re in a really tough conference, and on the road, it’s tough to win. If you want to win, you gotta make sure you stop their key players and make everyone inefficient. Tonight they did a really good job of attacking us and we didn’t respond.”
Deadlocked atop the Frontier standings at 11-2, Carroll and Tech have just two regular-season games remaining. Carroll draws Rocky Mountain College and Providence on the road, while Tech will play Providence and Montana State Northern in Butte.
“We’ll definitely celebrate and enjoy this one tonight, but the job’s not finished,” Campbell said. “We still gotta get these next two. We lost to Rocky earlier in the season, we’re at their place, so we gotta get that one…These next two games mean a lot, too, and we’re not done yet. We’ve gotta close out the season.”
Carroll women use big second half to rout Orediggers
Like the men would do hours later, Carroll’s women’s basketball team led Tech by one point at halftime, just to pull away in the game’s final 20 minutes. The No. 7 Saints ran their win streak to four-straight games and improved to 13-2 at home with a 76-59 win over the Orediggers on Thursday.
Carroll has now won 17-straight games against Tech and used the victory to keep pace with Providence and Rocky in the Frontier standings. The Saints, now 10-3 in league play, remain tied for second with the Argos, while Rocky holds a one-game advantage with two regular-season games left to be played.
After shooting in the mid-30s to begin the game, Carroll caught fire, making 20 of its 31 second-half field goals (64.5 percent). That culminated in a 73 percent effort (11-for-15) and 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“We just were playing at a pace that wasn’t in our comfort zone [in the first half],” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought Tech did a great job of making us uncomfortable and tried to take away the things that we were trying to do. In the second half, we just said, ‘hey, we can not allow them to take us out of offense. You have to fight to get the ball reversed, you have to fight to get the ball in the post.’ I thought our discipline offensively was much better [in the second half].”
Carroll employed a zone defense for much of the second half. It helped to force six Tech turnovers in the game’s final 20 minutes. The Orediggers shot just 27.3 percent from the field in the third quarter, allowing Carroll to build an eight-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, a lead the Saints more than doubled before the game ended.
“I thought we battled hard in the first half,” Tech head coach Carly Sanon said. “[Carroll’s] bigs got into foul trouble and I thought we were executing our man stuff really well. They had to go to a zone and I thought we got timid against the zone. They really got out and pressured us in the zone and we struggled to get the type of – we got shots, but we also turned the ball over against the zone.”
Kamden Hilborn led the way for Carroll with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Hilborn knocked down a 3-pointer to help Carroll keep pace with Tech in the second quarter, part of her seven points in that period. Hilborn found driving lanes all game, and when she could not finish, found teammates who could, totaling five assists to go along with two rebounds.
“Kamden had a great game…We want her to be aggressive, and tonight, when we were really struggling, she was the one that was able to get in there and finish,” Sayers said. “She gave us a huge lift, made threes, got to the rim and finished. That’s Kamden Hilborn. If you know anything about her and you’ve watched her career, Kamden has always stepped up in the big games. She’s a gamer and tonight she showed that again.”
Jamie Pickens added 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks while helping the Saints more than double Tech’s points in the paint (50-20). Maddie Geritz was a big part of that, also, pouring in 13 points in 17 minutes off the bench.
Christine Denny finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. She also added five assists. Dani Wagner scored eight to go along with six rebounds, and Sienna Swannack totaled six points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block.
Tavia Rooney scored a game-high 20 points for Tech. A dozen of those came in the first quarter on 5-for-6 shooting. That outburst from Rooney drove Tech’s three-point lead after 10 minutes, while her 16 first-half points helped keep the Orediggers in the game.
“She’s a very explosive athlete and I thought she came out and was very aggressive getting to the rim, she got a steal early…I thought she had a really good game and really got us going from the start,” Sanon said.
Ally Cleverly (14) and Celestina Faletoi (10) also broke into double figures for the Orediggers.
Carroll honored its seniors on Thursday night in its final regular-season home game. With the game in hand late, head coach Rachelle Sayers was able to pull her four seniors to the ovation of a packed PE Center crowd.
Dani Wagner, Christine Denny, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen were also honored post game and presented with framed jerseys. All four, plus team manager Alex Williams, received a huge hand from the fans as they each took their place at center court to be recognized with their families and loved ones.
“What I appreciate the most from these guys is that they stayed, they believed in this program, they believed in us as a staff and they want to do something special and they want to do it with this team, for this school, for this community,” Sayers said.
Carroll will be back in action on Saturday, in Billings, against Rocky. Tip offs are scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. for the women’s and men’s games.
