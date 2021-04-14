HELENA — Carroll’s football team is back in the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since 2014, and as the No. 16 seed in the 16-team field, will be matched up with No. 1 seed Morningside. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time, noon MT on Saturday from Bishop Heelan Memorial Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ahead of that, here is where both teams stack up in every major statistical category, as well as some players to watch for on game day.
Offensive - All rankings out of 90 NAIA football teams
Scoring offense/game -
Morningside - #1 (51.6 points)
Carroll - #46 (22.8 points)
Total offense/game -
Morningside - #2 (551 yards)
Carroll - #36 (353 yards)
Rush offense/game -
Carroll - #12 (213.3 yards)
Morningside - #21 (184.1 yards)
Pass offense/game -
Morningside - #1 (366.9 yards)
Carroll - #74 (139.8 yards)
Pass efficiency -
Morningside - #2 (192.8)
Carroll - #T-45 (116.8)
First downs/game -
Morningside - #5 (24.3)
Carroll - #52 (17.3)
Turnover margin/game -
Carroll - #4 (+1.8)
Morningside - #T-8 (+1.3)
Sacks against -
Morningside - #T-1 (2)
Carroll - #T-30 (11)
Third down conversion -
Morningside - #6 (47.4%)
Carroll - #33 (37.7%)
Fourth down conversion -
Carroll - #12 (62.5%)
Morningside - #20 (54.2%)
Defensive - All rankings out of 90 NAIA football teams
Scoring defense/game -
Morningside - #12 (15.1 points)
Carroll - #15 (16.5 points)
Total defense/game -
Morningside - #36 (325.1 yards)
Carroll - #46 (350.8 yards)
Rush defense/game -
Morningside - #7 (70.9 yards)
Carroll - #26 (114.8 yards)
Pass defense/game -
Carroll - #T-75 (236 yards)
Morningside - #86 (254.3 yards)
Pass defense efficiency -
Morningside - #15 (103.8)
Carroll - #28 (110.4)
Sacks by -
Morningside - #5 (33)
Carroll - #T-46 (14)
Opponent first downs -
Carroll - #12 (72)
Morningside - #67 (152)
Opponent third down conversion -
Carroll - #51 (36.7%)
Morningside - #60 (38.3%)
Opponent fourth down conversion -
Morningside - #57 (52.6%)
Carroll - #T-63 (54.5%)
Special Teams - All rankings out of 90 NAIA football teams
Field goal percentage -
Morningside - #T-76 (33.3%, 1-for-3)
Carroll - #T-85 (0%, 0-for-1)
Kick off return average -
Morningside - #37 (19.5 yards)
Carroll - #89 (9.3 yards)
Punt average -
Morningside - #55 (34.8 yards)
Carroll - #T-58 (34.3 yards)
Punt return/average -
Morningside - #4 (18 yards)
Carroll - #64 (5.3 yards)
Players to Watch - Morningside
Joe Dolincheck - Perhaps the best quarterback, statistically speaking, in the NAIA, Dolincheck currently leads the country in passing yards per game (335.9) and pass efficiency (199.2). In just eight games last fall, the junior passed for over 2,600 yards, racking up 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions while completing 68.9 percent of his passes.
Surrounded by a talented cast of receivers and an offensive line that has allowed him to be sacked only twice this season, Dolincheck has the ability to routinely rip off chunk plays through the air.
Reid Jurgensmeier - Dolincheck’s favorite target during Morningside’s fall season, Jurgensmeier was a 1,000-yard receiver after catching 49 balls. For a receiver group that averaged 15.7 yards per catch, Jurgensmeier was the top big-play threat, posting better than 22 yards per reception.
A big play waiting to happen, his 19 touchdowns helped Jurgensmeier land first-team All-Conference honors. With a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, No. 81 presents a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and will force Carroll’s secondary to account for him on every single play Saturday.
Niklas Gustav - The GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year from his position along Morningside’s defensive line, Gustav paced the Mustangs with 15.5 tackles for loss while racking up 8.5 sacks. In just eight games, Morningside’s defense brought opposing quarterbacks down behind the line of scrimmage 33 times while averaging 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions per game.
Gustav, a three-time all-conference selection, is at the center of the Mustangs’ pass-rushing attack, and at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, will likely command more than one person in pass protection.
Players to Watch - Carroll
Devan Bridgewater - Morningside’s defense ranks toward the bottom of the NAIA in pass defense, allowing over 250 yards per game. That is good news for Carroll’s redshirt sophomore quarterback who is coming off a 113-yard, one touchdown performance against College of Idaho. Bridgewater posted his best efficiency rating of the season against the Yotes and has thrown for 538 yards and four touchdowns through four games this season.
Carroll got wide receiver Kyle Pierce back from injury last week, and combined with Matthew Burgess out of the backfield and tight end Tony Collins, Bridgewater has plenty of weapons to get the ball to.
Matthew Burgess - With a 169-yard, two touchdown performance one week ago, Burgess, who is just a sophomore, moved into first place in the NAIA with 149 rushing yards per game. After a 1,000-yard effort as a true freshman, Burgess is nearing 600 after just four games while ripping off 5.8 yards per carry.
A threat catching the ball out of the backfield as well, Burgess entered the Saints’ final regular season game as their top receiver, and currently stands second on the team with 154 receiving yards. His 191.3 all-purpose yards per game ranks third in the NAIA heading into the postseason.
TJ Abraham - In Carroll’s win over College of Idaho, Abraham intercepted two passes and had chances for two more picks. His interception late in the fourth quarter set up a Carroll scoring drive that helped ice the contest for the Saints and ran his total to four picks on the season from his safety position.
Abraham has been in on a total of six turnovers so far this season, having added two fumble recoveries to his ledger while pacing the Saints with 36 tackles, including two for a loss of yardage. His efforts in Carroll’s defensive backfield could very well help decide Saturday’s contest as the Saints attempt to slow down one of the nation’s best passing attacks.
