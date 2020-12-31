BUTTE - The Montana Tech men's team edged past the Carroll College Saints 58-55 on Thursday night, just hours after the Saints defeated the women's team on the same court.
The Orediggers (3-2, 3-0 Frontier) protected their undefeated status in the Frontier Conference in Thursday night's win, while the Saints (3-3, 0-2 Frontier) are yet to find success within the conference this season.
Despite losing a second straight game against Montana Tech, the Saints fared better than they did in their first opportunity, where they lost 82-62 on December 16.
The Saints shot the ball poorly, especially in the first half. They shot just 35% from the floor and 0% from three-point range, only improving slightly in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Orediggers found their rhythm from beyond the arc on Thursday, shooting 38% from both the field and from three for the game. Derrius Collins led the team with 13 points on three three-pointers.
After scoring 35 points in his previous outing, consistent scorer Sindou Diallo (Tech) finished with 12 points and three assists on Thursday. Drew Huse also had an efficient game for the Orediggers through nine points, while Cody Baumstarck controlled the glass with 12 rebounds.
For the Saints, three players finished the game with double-digit scoring numbers. Shamrock Campbell, Jovan Sljivancanin and Ifeanyi Okeke all finished with ten points. Sljivancanin also recorded a double-double with ten rebounds.
Despite the victory, the Orediggers scored the ball as poorly as they have all season (58), which replaced their previous season low, a 59-point outing against Dickinson State (N.D.) in late October.
The Saints will travel to Havre on January 4 to face Montana State-Northern at 7:30 p.m.. MSU-Northern won their only other game this season against Yellowstone Christian College.
The Orediggers will host Providence January 4 and 5, and would improve their conference record to an impressive 5-0 with a sweep. The first game tips off at 7p.m. in Butte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.