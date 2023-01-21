HELENA — Nearly a year ago, Brayden Koch, playing for Helena Capital, and Trent Rogers, playing for Bozeman, shared the court as opponents in the Montana Class AA State Championship Game.

Saturday night they shared the court again, this time as teammates, as the final buzzer sounded on Carroll’s 84-77 win over No. 12-ranked Montana Tech.

Brayden Koch vs. Montana Tech

Carroll freshman Brayden Koch scored a career-high 22 points, on 6-for-12 shooting, in the Saints' 84-77 win over No. 12-ranked Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Koch converted a four-point play in the second half.
Caleb Bellach vs. Montana Tech

Montana Tech junior Caleb Bellach scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Orediggers' 84-77 loss to Carroll on Saturday afternoon. Bellach scored 19 points in the second half.
Andrew Cook vs. Montana Tech

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a team-high 24 points in the Saints' 84-77 win over No. 12-ranked Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Cook scored 16 points in the second half.
Gui Pedra vs. Montana Tech

Carroll junior Gui Pedra scored 11 points off the bench in the Saints' 84-77 win over No. 12-ranked Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Pedra's dunk with under a minute to play put Carroll up by three points.
Maddie Geritz vs. Montana Tech

Carroll senior Maddie Geritz scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Saints' 72-46 win over Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Tavia Rooney vs. Carroll

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney scored a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in the Orediggers' 72-46 loss to Carroll on Saturday.
Jamie Pickens vs. Montana Tech

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Saints' 72-46 win against Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

