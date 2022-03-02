HELENA — There were many factors that went into the game-winning shot Monday night’s Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game.
Trailing 61-60 and with possession of the basketball, Montana Tech held for the game’s final shot. The Orediggers’ Sindou Diallo drove the lane, was cut off, and kicked the ball out to Drew Huse who pump-faked a Carroll defender, took a side-dribble and attempted a long two-point field goal.
The shot fell, effectively ending the game while putting Tech up 62-61 with 2.5 seconds left, and gave the Orediggers their first tournament title since 1999.
There was just one problem. Freeze-frames of the shot taken from the SWX TV broadcast clearly show the ball still in Huse’s hands while the shot clock displays zero and the game clock displays 4.6 seconds.
Despite the game being televised and at least three cameras being trained on the court, officials did not have access to instant replay, a tool that would have resulted in a different outcome.
“When the shot clock is zero, it’s zero, by rule,” Mike Fischer, Supervisor of Basketball Officials for the Frontier Conference, said. “What would’ve happened at 4.6 seconds – if we would’ve had replay and they would have gone to the monitor – even with one angle, we’d have gotten it right. Because it showed the shooter and it showed the clock at zero, which means that shot didn’t count.”
Fischer said he has been an advocate for the use of instant replay for the last handful of years. The problem, which is multi-pronged, centers on cost and facilities suitable for replay. That is why conference athletic directors voted prior to the league playoffs, according to Fischer, to only use replay in games at the University of Providence.
“The conference knows the advantages [of replay] and they are not against replay whatsoever, but unfortunately for us, the only school that has replay, that we use, is the University of Providence,” Fischer said.
“Not having the facilities where the monitor can be at the [scorer’s] table – it wasn’t doable – so [the AD’s] made it easy and that’s why they did that. They didn’t do that because they were against replay.”
Replay has been up and running at Providence for the last two or so years, according to Fischer, and was used in a late-game situation during the Carroll-Providence women's double overtime regular-season game on Feb. 17.
Other schools in the Frontier – save for Montana Western – are simply not equipped for replay, according to Fischer.
“There’s different systems out there and it’s just a matter of affordability for a lot of these schools,” Fischer said. “We only have two schools in the conference that have tables on both sides [of the court], and that’s UP and Western. When you play a game at Carroll or at Rocky, you physically can’t have a monitor down there because the tables are all used up. You can’t use replay – if SWX is taping it, for example, and they usually have three angles – because the monitor is up on top and there’s no way that’s feasible.”
Monitors that would have given officials a look at a replay of the game-winning shot on Monday night were situated up a flight of stairs on the second level of Carroll’s PE Center. According to Fischer, it takes two officials to carry out a replay review, and even if they would have been allowed to look at a monitor on Monday night and had the cause to do so, it would have taken too much time, according to Fischer.
“You don’t want to do that in a game because it breaks up the flow of the game…That’s what the AD’s think of, and I agree with them. Let’s just say, for example, we had four reviewable situations, and to cover yourself, you review them. So four times, that game has to have at least a four- or five-minute delay in it for those guys to get up there…It’s just not practical, you just can’t do that. If you’re going to have a monitor review, you need to have the monitor at the [scorer’s] table, or a [court-side] table.”
Even without replay, officials had the option to convene after the play in question and discuss. There were back-to-back timeouts, giving officials ample time to reverse their call on the court or hold discussions among themselves. Fischer said that, in the moment, the officials believed they had not missed a call, so therefore none of that was necessary.
Fischer said the on-court officials indicated after the fact that they could not hear the shot clock horn in a gym filled with an announced attendance of 2,300, and without red lights to illuminate the back-board when the shot clock hit zero (which is standard practice), it ended up being a bang-bang play and the best call was made given the tools available.
Even the shot location (on the right wing and toward the corner nearest Tech’s student section) made things difficult for the crew.
“In real time, when you don’t have monitor replay and you don’t know it for a fact, it didn’t happen. Period. That’s exactly what they stipulate for us to do,” Fischer said. “Does the crew wish there was replay there? They would have gotten it right, but under the circumstances, it was wrong, but it’s not their fault…
“Where that shot was taken in the corner, I don’t think the center [official] could have even told when it was released from his hand when the shot clock went off. He would’ve been on the shot clock, but by the time you get back to his hand, that ball is gone. You just can’t make that determination on that exact play. That play was just tough on everybody. It was no one's fault, but that’s how it ended up.”
Fischer confirmed that in a three-man crew the trailing official, or the official seen in many of the freeze-frames of the shot, is responsible for where the shooter’s feet are and whether a shot attempt is a two- or a 3-pointer. That official is secondary on the shot clock, according to Fischer. The center official, who would have been across the court from the shot in this instance, is primary on the shot clock.
“I lived through it real time. 2,500 people in the gym, there wasn't a single person in the gym that even believed that there was any type of violation during real time,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt told the Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com. “And we never thought anything about it. So, you know, as far as we're concerned, it was a great finish to an outstanding game.”
“We got beat and have moved on to our next game preparation,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said.
Fischer said there is no recourse that will take place concerning the play in question. A phone call placed to Frontier Commissioner Kent Paulson was not returned.
