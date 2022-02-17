GREAT FALLS — There was plenty to celebrate when Kurt Paulson opened the door to his team’s post game locker room. A share of the Frontier Conference regular-season championship as well as the 100th career win for Paulson as the Saints’ head coach resulted in him getting dunked with ice cold water while his team celebrated around him.
“I was pretty shocked to get the ice bucket challenge, but it was fun,” Paulson said. “Really happy for the players.”
Carroll’s 93-56 win over Providence on Thursday clinched the Saints their second regular-season title (shared or outright) in the last four seasons. Carroll is co-champs with Montana Tech, but since the Saints own the tiebreaker, will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament. That sets up home court advantage for Carroll throughout a tournament the program has not yet won under Paulson.
“It means a lot,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “This group is great. The work we’ve put in since day one is paying off. All the adversity we’ve been through – it’s been a lot of adversity for us – and we just got through it and kept playing, kept our composure. Coach has been on us to keep playing hard and the right way and we’re just buying in. It paid off. We’ve got the No. 1 seed, but we can’t be done. We play next week, trying to get the tournament championship.”
Paulson, who shares his 100th win with a senior class that includes Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell and Jaedon Lieberg, is the fastest Carroll coach to eclipse the career milestone in program history.
To honor the achievement, Carroll players had their head coach symbolically change his win count from 99 to 100 on a whiteboard with a dry erase marker. Carroll has something of a post game tradition where Paulson picks a player to change the team’s season win total. Well, on Thursday night, Paulson had the chance to change his own number.
“That was cool,” Paulson said. “Especially doing it in Great Falls. This is where I’m from originally. Getting to be back here – this is where I grew up my first 10 years. Really [started] playing basketball in this town…It’s really cool for me to come back and get 100 in this town. It’s a great town, and this is where I’m from originally, so it’s pretty special.”
Paulson – and by extension Carroll’s senior class and program – is 100-28 (.781) over the last four seasons. He broke the previous fastest run to 100 wins (150 games), established by Carson Cunningham, with 22 games to spare.
“It shows that we’re doing things the right way,” Sljivancanin said of the achievement. “Less than four years and 100 wins, that’s just outstanding, and with less than 30 losses. Not a lot of coaches have that record. I’m happy for him. I’m happy that I was able to help him get to 100 wins that fast. I'm happy that me, Shamrock and Jaedon helped get those 100 wins. I’m thankful to all the coaches and to all the teammates that have been part of this Carroll team for the past four years.”
Paulson called the milestone “a testament to the players” and was quick to deflect the credit back to his guys.
Carroll controlled Thursday’s game from the outset. Working against a 2-3 Argos zone, the Saints shot 48.8 percent (20-for-41) from the field in the first half, establishing a 21-point advantage.
The Saints cruised from there, pouring in 45 second-half points and finishing with their most single-game points since scoring 95 against SAGU American Indian College on Oct. 23.
Sljivancanin paced the Saints with 21 points, eclipsing 1,900 career points in the process. He totaled his 19th double-double of the season with 12 rebounds, adding six assists and two steals for good measure.
Shamrock Campbell poured in 17 for the Saints, while Brendan Temple and Murat Guzelocak each added 13 points in the victory. Garrett Long scored 10 off the bench.
Carroll shot 53.6 percent (37-for-69) from the field overall, held Providence to under 40 shooting, and out-rebounded the Argos 42-16.
“They’re just seizing the moment,” Paulson said of his players. “They’re really playing their best basketball right now.”
Carroll improved to 27-3 on the season with Thursday’s victory and will ride a seven-game winning streak into next week’s league tournament.
