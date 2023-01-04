HELENA — Frontier Conference play begins in earnest on Thursday, and for both of Carroll’s basketball teams, the week’s opponents – Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College – mean rematches of league tournament title games from a season ago.
For Kurt Paulson’s squad, Thursday is the first time his No. 24-ranked Saints match up with the Orediggers since a 62-61 loss in the tournament championship on the last day of February.
It took a last-second shot from Drew Huse to sink Carroll on its home court, and more than 10 months later, the Saints still remember.
“We’ve been waiting for this game,” Carroll sophomore and the team’s leading scorer Andrew Cook said. “For the guys who were on the team last year, that one obviously stung, so we’re excited to get another crack at Tech.”
Six of the 10 starters – four from Tech, two from Carroll – from that game are no longer with their respective programs.
That means there will be plenty of new faces participating in the Carroll-Tech rivalry for the first time.
Both programs are nationally ranked for the third consecutive time in the head-to-head series.
Tech has won 13 of its first 15 to enter play No. 13 in the NAIA. Carroll has dropped four consecutive games and hasn’t played since Dec. 20 due to travel issues.
“We had a rough month in December…We’ve had a little bit of time to, hopefully, get rested and healthy and get better,” Paulson said.
Carroll was without senior guard and second-leading scorer Jonny Hillman during its pre-Christmas trip to Arizona. Senior big man Brendan Temple also missed the Saints’ 69-53 loss to Menlo on Dec. 19.
Carroll gave up, on average, 81 points per game at the Cactus Classic, well above its season average, and despite three 20-plus point games from Cook, suffered losses of 28, five, 16 and six points.
“We haven’t been guarding like we are capable [of],” Paulson said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on that, trying to clean up our defensive principles.”
“Not having Jonny Hillman is a factor on defense – he’s a great defender and is kinda the quarterback on defense. [There’s] a lot of new guys and I probably haven’t taught [the defense] well enough. Combination of a lot of things.”
“Hopefully we can inch a little closer to getting to where we need to be defensively.”
Paulson said Hillman was a “game-time decision” for Thursday’s contest as he continues to battle a knee injury.
Temple and sophomore Garrett Long are also dealing with injuries, but are expected to play.
Dating back nearly three calendar years, the Carroll-Tech matchup is even at five wins apiece. Carroll has won five of the last seven, and in order to make it six of eight, the Saints will need to break the Orediggers’ 20-game home winning streak that dates back to Nov. 12, 2021.
Thursday’s game features the top-three scorers in the Frontier on the men’s side in Cook (17.2 PPG), Tech’s Caleb Bellach (16.4 PPG) and Hillman (14.6 PPG).
Bellach, a Montana State transfer in his second season with Tech, was tabbed the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year.
He was joined on Tech’s roster by Asa Williams (6-foot-6 junior) and Chrishon Dixon (6-foot junior) in the off-season. Williams (Chandler-Gilbert CC) and Dixon (Pima CC) are both junior-college transfers, while Hayden Diekhans (8.9 PPG) is a redshirt freshman out of Fort Benton High School.
Michael Ure, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Idaho, is Tech’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.5 points per game.
Carroll will continue leaning on its youth.
Brayden Koch, Isaiah Moore and Derek Kramer – all true freshmen – have started games this season and filled important roles.
If Hillman is unable to play, Kramer would be in line for his fifth-straight start while Koch has started nine consecutive games and is averaging 8.5 points per game (team-high 14 made 3-pointers).
Temple, Carroll’s preseason All-Conference selection, enters play averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. With Hillman out of the lineup, the big man from Colorado became the team’s leading assist man while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
Carroll needs a win to get back on track. They’ll have to fight for one Thursday night before doing the same against Rocky on Saturday in Billings.
How well the Saints play defensively will decide the outcomes.
“We just gotta make winning plays,” Paulson said.
Carroll, just like the other five men's teams in the Frontier, enter Thursday 1-1 in conference action.
Carroll women look to remain undefeated in league play
The No. 11-ranked Saints aren’t overlooking Tech – a team they’ve beaten 17 straight times – on Thursday, but it’s hard not to peek at Saturday’s matchup in Billings.
It’ll be a rematch of last season’s league tournament title game, a contest Rocky won 59-56.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” Carroll senior and leading scorer Jamie Pickens said. “It’s gonna be a good game for us. Of course, not over-looking Tech, but it’s gonna be a fun one for us. We’re all really excited for it.”
“I know the older players are really looking forward to it. You think about last year and having that sour taste in your mouth, so we’re excited to get back on the court with them.”
Rocky is 10-4, and after graduating first-team All-American and Frontier Most Valuable Player N’Dea Flye, is back atop the league standings behind Portland State transfer Morgan Baird (11.5 PPG) and an Honorable Mention All-American from last season in Kloie Thatcher (10.2 PPG).
Thatcher is one of three starters back from the Battlin’ Bears’ National Tournament quarterfinal appearance last season. Gracee Lekvold, who was the Frontier’s Freshman of the Year, has started all 14 games, as has junior Mackenzie Dethman (averaging career-best 8.4 PPG) and Dominique Stephens (first-year starter).
Ky Buell, a Western Colorado (NCAA Division II) transfer, Iliana Moran (freshman) and Tynesha Parnell (Portland CC) have also seen considerable playing time.
Carroll counters with four players in its starting lineup (Kamden Hilborn, Sienna Swannack, Jamie Pickens and Maddie Geritz) who have all experienced at least three turns through the Frontier grind.
“Conference play is definitely a different animal…Teams start to know you really well, teams scout you and coaches know you really well,” Pickens said.
“It’s just about who executes better. I think this team has some good chemistry and some older players who are taking younger players under their wing to go through it together.”
The Saints first have to get past Tech.
The Orediggers are 4-8 (0-2 Frontier) under first-year head coach Jeff Graham.
Tavia Rooney (12.5 PPG) and Dani Urick (8.9 PPG), players with nearly 200 combined starts and over 2,000 combined points in their Tech careers, pace the Orediggers in scoring. Redshirt freshman Aubrie Rademacher is averaging 9.9 points per game entering play.
“We know we get everybody’s best shot,” Sayers said. “Every year we feel like we’re the team people gun for. I think [the players] have become accustomed to that, knowing that it really doesn’t matter what a team’s record is going into the game.”
“When you get to conference season, it’s a lot different – the focus is different, the intensity is different. The rivalries are huge within the entire conference.”
Wins by Carroll (at Tech) and Rocky (at MSU-Northern) on Thursday would set up a battle for sole possession of first place in the league standings between the Saints and Battlin’ Bears on Saturday.
Tip off against Tech in Butte is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, with the men’s game to follow. Tip off in Billings is slated for 2 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.
