HELENA — Murat Guzelocak’s face lights up at the prospect of going back home to Turkey this summer. Getting his hands on some Bosnian Manti — a pastry dish with meat and vegetables — and laying off on most American foods are at the top of his to-do for list the month or so he plans to be back home.
Guzelocak is coming off his first season with Carroll’s men’s basketball program, a season that saw him average 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 27 games.
After flying halfway across the globe to visit Carroll on a recruiting trip two years ago, Guzelocak’s path back to Montana for the 2020-21 season and school year was filled with difficulties. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed his joining of the team back to late-October, just weeks before the season was set to begin.
To be eligible, Guzelocak took classes online, often staying up all hours of the night to participate in lectures because of the time difference. A two-week quarantine followed once Guzelocak landed in Montana. That period of time, along with the rest of his time as a Saint, has only been made easier by the host family Carroll established for him.
“They help me a lot,” Guzelocak said of his host family. “When I need something, when I need a home, I can call them. Most of the time they are inviting me to dinner. When I need something they just take care of me. It’s helping me a lot, especially mentally.”
A program that was started in the 1980s by Saints basketball coach John Driscoll, the host family program is something that remains unique to small colleges like Carroll. Begun in the basketball programs, it has spread to many other teams at Carroll and provides athletes with a home-like atmosphere during their time in Helena.
“It’s really nice for these kids, especially if they’re coming a long way from home,” Saints men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson said. “It’s just a home away from home. A Sunday dinner every so often. Some support. It’s been really great for this college for a long time.”
Host families stick with athletes during their entire careers at Carroll and there are no hard and fast rules on who gets paired together or for things that are expected. Instead, relationships between families and athletes are based on chemistry and connection and grows following what is often their first interaction during Carroll’s purple-gold basketball scrimmage in October.
“It’s great for the freshmen,” Paulson said. “This is their first time away from home, so it kinda eases that process somewhat. As the years go on, the relationships get better with the kids and the families. They’re coming to their graduations. Some get invited to these kids’ weddings.”
Jim and Pam Gosink were invited to Sinan Güler’s wedding in 2017, accepted and flew to Italy to be there. The Gosinks were Güler’s host family for his two seasons at Carroll in the early 2000s and have hosted around 12 Saints since getting involved in the program in the early 1990s.
Güler, like Guzelocak, is a Turkish basketball player, and 15 years after the Gosinks hosted him, they welcomed Murat into their home.
“So many people have helped us out and it’s our turn to help other people,” Jim said. “This is one of the ways we can help an individual like Murat to be relaxed, come into our home — into a family setting — and experience something different.”
Jim knows his way around a basketball court as a coach, and during Guzelocak’s early days with the Saints, the ability to convey motivating messages paid off.
“When I’m not feeling good, I can call Jim,” Guzelocak said. “He’s kind of a mentor to me. When I came here, I wasn’t getting minutes, all that stuff. I was working hard, but I wasn’t that good at first. He always told me, ‘Murat if you work hard, you’re going to get time.’”
Guzelocak played only sparingly in the first half of the season as he got his legs underneath him and settled in with Carroll. As the season deepened, the 6-foot-7 freshman began seeing his minutes tick up, culminating in a career-high 13 points against Montana Western on Feb. 20.
“I always told my kids, ‘you want to be the best at something and you want that coach to know you’re out on the court working for the team,’” Jim said. “I told Murat, ‘if you’re a great rebounder and defender, it’s one way to get the basketball back for the team.’ If you excel at those two things, there will always be a spot for you on the team and on the court.”
Guzelocak took that message to heart and steadily became one of the top rebounders on the Saints roster last season. Against Providence on Feb. 14, he pulled down a career-best nine boards and had six, including three offensive rebounds, in Carroll’s first-round win over William Penn in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
Guzelocak finished with another six offensive rebounds against SAGU in the quarterfinals, giving him 50 on the season, the second-most on Carroll’s roster.
One of four international-born players currently on the men’s basketball team, Guzelocak is the only one that did not spend time at a school in the states before coming to Carroll. Still, he attended Tarsus American College before Güler turned Paulson — his former teammate — on to Guzelocak, leading to his commitment to Carroll.
Guzelocak regards Güler as “one of the best basketball players in Turkey,” and said he talks frequently with Sinan’s father about basketball and other topics. Guzelocak leaves for Turkey in early-July and plans to stay about a month ahead of what will be his sophomore season in the purple and gold.
“With Murat, he knew Sinan and knew what kind of person he is,” Jim said. “To be able to go to Carroll College, where Sinan went, I think is a thrill for Murat.”
A thrill and experience that is made better by the family-like bond of host parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.