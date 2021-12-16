Jamie Pickens and Kamden Hilborn have won a lot together. Numerous games, two Class AA State Championships while teammates at Helena High, and most recently, a Frontier Conference regular season and tournament championship with Carroll last season.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun,” Hilborn said. “We live together, spent a lot of time together. We get along like sisters, we fight like sisters. Just having that person that you can go to at the end of the day and relate to so well. We can go home together and we drive out the same direction. Our families are really close friends, too, so it’s always nice to have somebody who knows what you’re going through and is going through it right with you.”
Pickens and Hilborn have been playing basketball together for nearly as long as they could walk.
“I remember asking her in first grade if second grade was scary, so it’s been a while,” Pickens said. “We’ve built this relationship that’s unbreakable. It’s really special to be able to play basketball together, especially at the college level, not a lot of people get to do that.”
They spent three seasons together as Bengals, made the state tournament all three years and captured state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Hilborn was the tournament’s co-MVP during that second title run, dropping 22 points in the championship. Pickens was the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year that season, and won the award again as a senior to cap off a career that featured 40-plus double-doubles.
The pair split after high school, with each girl pursuing dreams at separate Big Sky schools. It was not until last season that they reunited on the court for the first time since high school when Pickens joined Hilborn at Carroll.
“When I went to the Griz and she went to the Cats, I had in my head that it was weird that we’d never play together again,” Pickens said. “When we got the opportunity – it’s definitely something special. We have so much chemistry and we really flow together. Not only us two, but everyone else on the team. We’ve gotten a whole year of experience together. That’s why I think we succeed so much is that chemistry.”
With Pickens and Hilborn in the starting lineup for much of the season, Carroll went 21-3 last year, holding a top-10 ranking in the NAIA polls. Carroll won its third regular season and tournament championship in the last four years and the Saints appeared in the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round.
Pickens was tabbed an Honorable Mention All-American after averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, while Hilborn averaged 2.75 assists and 5.2 points per game.
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun getting to play together again,” Hilborn said. “It’s obviously different because it’s a different team, so just kinda adjusting to that. It hasn’t been easy, but I think this year especially we’ve started to feed off each other a little bit better. I’ve been able to get her the ball a little bit better than I did last year. I think that’s really helped everybody out.”
Behind some existing chemistry between Pickens and Hilborn, and a year of chemistry built up among Carroll’s starting five and role players, the Saints are off to an 11-2 start this season. Carroll is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA and has multiple wins over top-25 opponents.
Pickens and Hilborn are in the middle of standout seasons, as well. After racking up 66 assists in 24 games last season, Hilborn has already dished out 68 in just 13 games this year. That works out to 5.2 assists per game (15th-best in the NAIA), and with just 19 turnovers on her ledger, she owns a 3.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, the 14th-best number in the country.
Pickens has two double-doubles to her credit this season, including an 18-point and 12-rebound performance against Montana Western. She is Carroll’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game on 57.9 percent shooting.
“I think we’re starting to see that chemistry reinvent itself in a way,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said of Pickens and Hilborn. “I think last year was so hard, with kids in and out of practice and in and out of quarantine, to really develop that chemistry…This is really the first year since that time in high school that they’ve really started to be able to develop that again…
“I think Jamie is so much more comfortable in what we’re doing that now she’s playing a lot more free. She’s not thinking about going from A to B to C, she’s thinking about just making plays and doing what she does. Kam – her assist-to-turnover ratio is unreal. She’s just really working hard to get people in the right spots and make plays for them.”
Carroll is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field as a team. Hilborn is at the center of a group that dishes out 18.8 assists, on average, per game, a top-10 mark in the NAIA.
On six occasions this year Hilborn has found Pickens or another teammate for a made shot at least five times. She picked up nine assists in a blowout win over Montana State Northern and racked up another eight in a top-15 victory against Lindsey Wilson.
“I think last year I didn’t do a good enough job in coaching her in how I wanted her to run this team,” Sayers said about Hilborn. “This year we’ve had a lot of conversations about [her] taking this team under her wing and really running this offense and getting people going and getting people the ball in the right spots, really being the facilitator of our offense…
“Making sure early in the offense that we get everybody involved and the ball is moving. She’s doing a great job of that…Yeah we’re making a lot of shots, but a lot of times it’s because Kam is getting somebody the ball in the right spot at the right time.”
The Saints’ offense, one that is churning out 78.5 points per game, relies heavily on ball movement. Getting post touches and working the basketball in and out of the post and around the wings is what makes Carroll’s offense so good, according to Pickens. It helps that her and Hilborn have been making those passes to each other for years and is something the entire offense can feed off of with so much experience and talent present on the Saints’ roster.
Pickens said Hilborn has always been “ridiculous” in her skill of passing the basketball and that she has a high basketball IQ. Hilborn said they are both after similar goals – which include a lot of winning – and are getting to do it together with friends and family in the stands after capacity restrictions last season kept seats empty.
“They’re like sisters,” Sayers said. “They’ve grown up together, they’re extremely close with each other’s families. It’s been a really fun time to watch those two be able to kinda finish what they started at Helena High, and to come back here and be the local girls that come back and play for their hometown team and have great success. It’s fun for the people that used to watch them at Helena High to be able to come to Carroll and see them play and continue to do great things.”
Carroll is 32-5 with both Pickens and Hilborn on the roster. Between the two of them, just about every individual and team accolade has been accomplished. Their combined achievements include state titles, MVP honors, All-American honors and a Frontier Championship.
Still to be achieved, however, is the biggest and most elusive: a national championship.
“That would be super cool,” Hilborn said. “I think that’s next on our list. I think we’ve been eyeing that for a while. Hopefully this year is the year and we can get it done. Just want to continue to have a good season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.